Slumberland is the latest children’s fantasy story to join the slate for 2022 Netflix original releases. Based on the 1905 comic strip, Little Nemo In Slumberland, by Winsor McKay, this live-action adaptation will be coming to Netflix in November. This movie will be the second full-length feature adaptation of the original comics, with the first being the 1989 Japanese animated film Little Nemo: Adventures In Slumberland. Slumberland was originally announced in early 2020, with Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend) at the directorial helm. Lawrence also directed The Hunger Games: Catching Fire as well as The Hunger Games: Mockingjay and is currently filming the prequel film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Slumberland was co-written by Michael Handelman and David Guion. This will be their second collaboration since the two of them have worked together previously on Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb. The movie is co-produced by Chernin Entertainment, with Peter Chernin as the CEO and David Ready as EVP, as well as Jenno Topping. The three of them have produced films together many times with the most recent being Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy. Netflix acquired the distribution rights for Slumberland shortly after Lawrence was announced as director and productions were set to go underway that summer, but due to the pandemic, the project was delayed until filming began in February 2021. Filming took roughly 3 months, wrapping up on May 19 of that same year.

After a brief teaser clip was included in Netflix’s 2022 Movies trailer, there hasn’t been much news about this upcoming film… until now. Here’s everything you need to know about Slumberland.

Related:Director Francis Lawrence on Moving from 'The Hunger Games' to Apple's Post-Apocalyptic Series 'See'

What Is Slumberland About?

Image via Netflix

The protagonist from the comics and previous film adaptation was originally a young boy named Nemo, however, in the new reimagining, the character has been changed to that of a little girl named Nema. The name “Nemo,” or in this case, “Nema” has Greek origins which loosely translates to “Nobody.” The name has been tied to nautical tales, such as Captain Nemo from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, as well as Nemo the clownfish from Finding Nemo. How does this tie into Slumberland? Most literary “Nemos” have been adventurers searching for something. They are often in isolation but meet a few friends along their journey. This story is eerily similar…

Nema once lived with her father, who told her an enchanting bedtime story one night about the mystical Slumberland. It’s a world built on dreams…but also nightmares (yes, like The Sandman). It’s a place where you can wish for anything, and it will happen. After he passes away, she finds a mysterious map that supposedly shows her the way into Slumberland. As she falls asleep that night, she finds herself being transported into that realm atop her (now magical) bed. It’s there that she meets the notorious character named Flip. Flip is a loveable rascal with a knack for getting into some trouble in Slumberland. Not unlike the Artful Dodger, who takes young Oliver under his wing in Oliver Twist, Flip and Nema form a friendship, and together, the two of them venture through the ever-changing world of dreams in an attempt to reunite Nema with her late father one more time.

Is There a Slumberland Trailer?

Yes! Netflix finally released an official teaser trailer on YouTube on August 24. It’s the first bit of information we’ve gotten since the original teaser clip. Watch it below!

If you’re familiar with the original comics or the 1989 animated adaptation, you may have noticed that the trailer does not seem to make any mention of nightmares and their relation to Slumberland. It could be a deliberate decision not to highlight this antagonist, or it could also be an intentional change to the story entirely, focusing more on Nema and how she navigates the loss of her father. You can also see that Nema must have wished for her stuffed pig to come to life, as you see the plushie by her side during many adventurous moments, similar to the character of Icarus, the flying squirrel, from the animated 1989 film. But will her biggest wish, to see her father again, come true?

Related:'Perfect Blue': How Satoshi Kon's Anime Classic Still Resonates Nearly 25 Years Later

Who’s In the Slumberland Cast?

Image via Netflix

Marlow Barkley will be making her feature film debut as Nema. She is known for her role as Sophie Cooper in the television series, Single Parents as well as her voice acting for the Disney animated series, Amphibia. She also has several upcoming projects underway such as Spirited, which is a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’s classic novel A Christmas Carol with a musical twist set to be released in 2022 on Apple TV+. The character Flip, who was originally voiced by Mickey Rooney in the 1989 adaptation, will be played by Jason Momoa (Aquaman). Momoa is best known for his portrayal of the Dothraki leader, Khal Drogo, in HBO’s hit series, Game of Thrones.

Luxton Handspiker (The Handmaid's Tale) will be playing a new character named Matt. He can be seen in the trailer with Nema and Flip behind the wheel of some sort of dreamland vehicle. Nema’s father, whose character has yet to be named, will be played by Kyle Chandler. Chandler is known for his roles in Bloodline, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Game Night. Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids) has also been cast in an unnamed role, alongside India de Beaufort, who was seen most recently in the film Kimi.

There are four characters that are listed as Agent Red, Agent Orange, Agent Green, and Agent Brown being played by Tonya Cornelisse (Yellowjackets), Jamillah Ross (Chucky), Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You), and Leslie Adlam (Becky), respectively. It’s unclear what role these agents will play in Slumberland, or whether or not they will be considered enemies or allies to Nema and Flip.

When Is Slumberland Coming Out?

Image via Hemdale

Slumberland will make its premiere on November 18, 2022. The movie will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix. This movie is rated PG, so it will be a family-friendly fantasy/adventure film that is accessible for almost all ages. We still have plenty of time to kill before November, so if you’re interested in checking out the 1989 animated version, Little Nemo: Adventures In Slumberland, you can find it available to stream on a variety of platforms such as Roku, Tubi, and Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video