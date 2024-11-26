Since its release in 2008, Slumdog Millionaire has become known as a box office hit. Not only was it well received among fans and critics alike, but it also won numerous accolades, even taking home several Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Now, this Dev Patel-led blockbuster is said to return, as there are plans to produce a potential sequel and TV show.

Deadline reported that Bridge7, a production company founded by former Netflix executive Swati Shetty and former CAA agent Grant Kessman, obtained the film and television production rights to the Slumdog Millionaire series. Currently, neither project has a scheduled production or release date, and it has yet to be confirmed if Patel, Freida Pinto, or any of the former cast will reprise their roles. Both Shetty and Kessman commented on the film's impact since its release, stating that some stories stay with us after the credits roll.

“Some stories stay with us long after the credits roll, and Slumdog Millionaire is undoubtedly one of them. Its narrative is universal, cutting across cultural and geographical lines and it embodies the kind of stories we love — ones that bridge entertainment with profound human experiences.”

Slumdog Millionaire is a feature film directed by Danny Boyle — the same filmmaker behind the Trainspotting and 28 Days Later films (the latter of which is set to get a new installment with 28 Years Later). It tells the story of Jamal Malik (Patel), who competes in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The questions asked connect to his past, such as his relationship with his brother, his love interest, and his journey from rags to riches. The film generated over $378 million at the box office and received a certified fresh score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Since its release, the film has won 8 Academy Awards out of 10 nominations, such as "Best Picture," "Best Director," and "Best Original Score," just to name a few. It also won a handful of BAFTAs and Golden Globe Awards.

'Slumdog Millionaire' Launched an Amazing Career for Dev Patel

Before starring in Slumdog Millionaire, Patel made his acting debut in the TV show, Skins. Since then, the actor has starred in numerous projects, such as M. Night Shyamalan's adaptation of The Last Airbender, The Green Knight, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Hotel Mumbai, and Wes Andersen's short film collection The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More.

Alongside his acting career, Patel made his directorial debut in 2024 in the film Monkey Man. The critically acclaimed action-crime thriller that sees Patel channel his inner John Wick generated $35 million at the worldwide box office but was praised by fans and critics. It earned itself a certified fresh critics score of 89 percent and an average audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Not to mention, it received the Headliners Audience Award at 2024's SXSW back in March. While it has yet to be revealed if he'll return to future Slumdog Millionaire projects, the actor is set to appear in two more films: Rabbit Trap and The Journeyman.

