Beloved actor, writer, director, and producer Sylvester Stallone is putting down the boxing gloves and machine guns to get introspective with his new documentary Sly. Netflix has released the first teaser for the film which sees Stallone commenting on the feelings of regret and sacrifices that had to be made in order to get by in the fast-moving Hollywood lifestyle. There's no exact release date yet, but the documentary will be available on the streamer sometime in November.

Directed by Thom Zimny, the documentary reflects on the 50-year journey of Stallone through the film industry as he's entertained fans with iconic films from the classic underdog Rocky franchise to the bombastic Expendables series with his fellow action stars. Over the years, Sly has not only flexed in front of the camera but also worked extensively behind it, evolving his career as he's gotten older and more experienced. The film will look at how the Academy Award nominee got where he is, comparing his real-life underdog story to his most iconic characters that fans have grown to love.

Stallone opens the teaser by admitting the regrets he's felt during his life and career. He shines a light on his personal philosophy, reflecting on what it means to take chances and struggle through failure or missed opportunities. In making so many movies, from Rambo to Demolition Man and even the recent Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Stallone has realized how fast life flashes by and how much he had to give up to be where he is now. Although he's now a household name, he had to scratch and claw to get from failing to get a role as an extra in The Godfather to action icon status with an underappreciated talent for writing.

Sly Is Still Going Strong After 50 Years Entertaining Audiences

Even after 50 years in the film industry, Stallone is still finding new ways to connect with audiences. Through the Creed films - minus the recent Creed III - he revisited his classic boxing franchise as a mentor, handing the reins over to Michael B. Jordan for a new era of blockbusters. Stallone is also making ventures into television nowadays, recently leading his first series with the Taylor Sheridan-created Tulsa King and becoming a reality star alongside his family in Paramount+'s The Family Stallone. He's already assured another season with the streamer to explore his family drama once again.

Stallone's next big venture, beyond the upcoming Expend4bles, will see him returning to the Italian Alps for a sequel to his classic actioner Cliffhanger. Ric Roman Waugh of Greenland and Kandahar fame will be directing and he previously teased all the technological advancements and story developments that are being considered for the exciting followup. It's clear that, no matter what era, the life and action of Stallone never slows down.

Sly premieres on Netflix this November. Check out the teaser below: