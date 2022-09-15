Slylock Fox is making the leap from the comics page to the big screen, in an upcoming feature helmed by Evan Daugherty. It will be the first animated adaptation of the comic strip, which runs in nearly 400 newspapers worldwide. Deadline reports that King Features Syndicate, the publisher of the Slylock Fox comic strip, has an animated feature based on the character in development. Daugherty is set to write and produce.

The daily comic strip Slylock Fox & Comics For Kids was created in 1987 by father-and-son cartoonists Bob Weber, Sr., and Bob Weber, Jr. It depicts the mystery adventures of vulpine detective Slylock Fox and his sidekick, Max Mouse, as they guide their young readership through solving logic puzzles, spot-the-difference puzzles, and trivia challenges. The mysteries are frequently related to crimes committed by Slylock's adversary, mad scientist Count Weirdly, or other members of his rogues gallery, like Shady Shrew, Cassandra Cat, or Slick Smitty. Weber Jr. said of the upcoming film, "We look forward to the next Slylock Fox project and know that King Features, along with Chromosphere and Evan Daugherty, will create an exciting, animated adaptation that is sure to captivate our current fans and also reach a whole new audience."

Screenwriter Daugherty first emerged on the Hollywood scene with the script to 2012's Snow White and the Huntsman, which he wrote while still a student at New York University. The resulting film was successful enough to spawn a sequel and launch Daugherty's screenwriting career; he subsequently wrote or co-wrote the scripts to the John Travolta/Robert De Niro thriller Killing Season, the YA adaptation Divergent, and the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot. He also contributed to the 2018 Alicia Vikander Tomb Raider reboot, and was attached to a remake of the giant-snake cult classic Anaconda.

Design and animation studio Chromosphere will handle art direction on Slylock Fox. Chromosphere has worked on Cartoon Network's Steven Universe and Netflix' Carmen Sandiego; they recently produced the action-adventure web series Yuki 7. King Features' president C.J. Kettler will executive produce. King Features, a subsidiary of Hearts Communications, distributes a number of well-known comic strips to newspapers, including Blondie, Funky Winkerbean, Mary Worth, The Phantom, and Sally Forth. They are currently developing a number of projects based on their various properties.

Slylock Fox is in development. There is currently no release date.