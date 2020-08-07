‘Small Axe: Mangrove’ Trailer Has Steve McQueen Tackling Police Brutality

Director Steve McQueen is back with his new film Mangrove, which is part of a five-film series titled Small Axe that McQueen is overseeing for BBC Studios and Amazon. McQueen personally directed Mangrove, which is based on the true story of 150 protestors who marched to local police stations to protest police harassment in their communities. The film tells the story of the Mangrove 9, Black activists who clashed with the London police during a protest march in 1970 and the trial that followed.

A new McQueen movie is obviously cause for excitement, and given the subject matter of protests against racial injustice in policing, I hope this film will get some attention. While I wish all McQueen movies would get some love (see Widows!), this one definitely deserves an audience when it arrives on Amazon Prime Video later this year.

Check out the Mangrove trailer below. The film stars Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes, and Malachi Kirby.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mangrove: