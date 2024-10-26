The most famous films of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, the British filmmaking duo collectively known as The Archers, are characterized by their theatricality, vibrant colors, and fantastical plots. Yet there was another side to the duo that was almost the polar opposite to this aesthetic; it was moodier, more grounded in reality, and shot in austere black-and-white instead of lush Technicolor. Oftentimes they would veer back-and-forth between these two modes of filmmaking, as they did with The Small Back Room, their followup to The Red Shoes. Although it's as different from that balletic fantasy as can be, the small-scale character study showcases Powell and Pressburger's talents for suspense, romance, and melodrama, and concerns themes that run throughout their filmography.

'The Small Back Room' Was a Return to Basics for The Archers

Set during WWII, The Small Back Room centers on Sammy Rice (David Farrar), a British scientist trying to dissect German land mines deceptively disguised to look like thermoses. Sammy has a number of problems, both personal and professional: he's in constant pain from a prosthetic leg, he's annoyed by all the bureaucrats he has to answer to at work, and he's insecure about his relationship with his secretary, Susan (Kathleen Byron). He nurses his aches, anxieties, and anguishes with alcohol, wallowing in self-pity and pushing Susan further away from him. Sammy nearly falls apart — and almost blows himself up — when he has to dismantle one of the Nazi bombs dropped on a beach. Yet he successfully defuses the device and wins back his self-respect, as well as Susan's heart.

By the time they made The Small Back Room, Powell and Pressburger were the most stylistically daring filmmaking duo on either side of the Atlantic. Films like The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp, A Matter of Life and Death, and Black Narcissus were marked by expressionism, surrealism, and dreamlike imagery. The cinematography, costumes, and production design leaned into artificiality, constantly reminding the audience that they were watching a movie, not real life. Their plots were broad and theatrical, be it a satire of British military rigidity (Colonel Blimp), a love story transcending space and time (A Matter of Life and Death), or an examination of religious fanaticism and sexual desire run amok in the Himalayas (Black Narcissus). It all culminated in The Red Shoes, a fantasia about how a ballerina's obsession with her art leads to tragedy.

The Small Back Room was a return to the style of their earliest collaborations, born by the British Ministry of Information during WWII. Films like Contraband, 49th Parallel, and One of Our Aircraft Is Missing were made as wartime propaganda, yet were mounted with all the skill and precision of a Hitchcock thriller. (A Matter of Life and Death technically falls into this category as well, since its story of love crossing the spiritual divide was a metaphor for postwar relations between the UK and the US.) The Small Back shares similar DNA to their wartime films, but it also has a lot in common with I Know Where I'm Going!, their 1945 romantic drama set on the Scottish Isle of Mull and shot in atmospheric black-and-white. Equal attention is given to Sammy's efforts to defuse the Nazi bombs and his struggles to maintain a relationship with Susan. In many ways, it was a throwback to their early career infused with the romanticism that they picked up along the way.

'The Small Black Room' Is a Culmination of Powell and Pressburger's Career

As detailed in the 2024 documentary Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger, the Archers experienced a golden run throughout the 1940s, and their output during that decade had a profound influence on several filmmakers, especially Martin Scorsese (who had a personal relationship with Powell and is the subject of the doc). Released in 1949, The Small Back Room represents a culmination of the many themes and styles the two explored at that time. There's a mix of austerity and expressionism, particularly in a scene where Sammy is threatened by an increasingly large whiskey bottle and ticking clocks while desperately trying not to take a drink. There's criticism of the military and reverence for the bravery of individual soldiers. Most of all, there's the exploration of obsession driving you to madness and the power of love to redeem you.

The Small Back Room is available to watch on The Criterion Channel in the U.S.

