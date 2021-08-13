Jon Bernthal and Shea Whigham are two of my favorite actors, so if you put them in a movie together, chances are pretty good I'm going to see it. Such is the case with the dark comedy Small Engine Repair, which has now been recommended to me twice this week in advance of the release of its trailer, which you can watch below.

The film hails from writer-director John Pollono, who also stars alongside Bernthal and Whigham. The three of them play lifelong friends who share a love of the Red Sox, rowdy bars, and Pollono's teenaged daughter, who's played by Cherry actress Ciara Bravo. During a whiskey-fueled evening, Pollono asks his two buddies to do a favor on behalf of his daughter, and events spin wildly out of control from there.

Jordana Spiro and Spencer House co-star in the indie film, which is based on Pollono’s award-winning play and billed as "a powerful exploration of brotherhood, class struggle and toxic masculinity." The film looks more like a thriller to me than a pitch-black dramedy, but I imagine there's plenty of buddy humor to lighten the moon. Still, the tension in the air seems palpable in this trailer.

Bernthal produced Small Engine Repair with Peter Abrams, Rick Rosenthal and Noah Rothman, and Vertical Entertainment will release the film on Sept. 10, so watch the trailer below to get a sense of its tone.

Small Engine Repair kicks off a raft of projects featuring Bernthal and Whigham, as Whigham stars in the indie movie The Gateway and a pair of upcoming Mission: Impossible sequels, while Bernthal will soon be seen in Will Smith's drama King Richard and B.J. Novak's FX anthology series The Premise as well as Lena Dunham's Sharp Stick and Sandra Bullock's new Netflix movie.

