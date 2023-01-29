Some movies are intentionally vague. David Lynch's surrealist neo-noir masterpieces Mulholland Drive and Lost Highway are perfect examples of movies that present deliberately misleading narratives open to the audience's interpretations. However, some movies opt for a straightforward approach, presenting easy-to-follow stories. And yet, fans sometimes misunderstand them, too.

Perhaps the film lacked a proper explanation, or fans drew their own conclusions and took them as gospel; whatever the reason, these plot details are among the most misunderstood in film history. More than one fan will be surprised at learning the truth of things they thought certain from their favorite movies.

1 John & Judy's Story - 'Love Actually' (2003)

Love Actually is a timeless Christmas classic from acclaimed British director and screenwriter Richard Curtis. The film features a large ensemble cast and revolves around different people and their unlikely love stories in the days leading to Christmas. One of those stories concerns John and Judy, played by Martin Freeman and Joanna Page, two actors who meet on a film set and begin a relationship.

Because John and Judy's scene involves sex and features them at various stages of undress, many fans erroneously believe they are supposed to be porn actors shooting a porno. However, Freeman clarified during an interview with GQ that John and Judy are not pornographic actors but body doubles for two actors in a legitimate film. Because of the sex and nudity, it's easy for fans to draw easy conclusions, but luckily Freeman set the record straight.

2 Hulk's Reluctance - 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War is one of the highest-rated MCU movies, and it's easy to understand why. It opens with an extended sequence of Thanos invading Thor's Asgardian ship and stealing the Tesseract. He also easily wipes the floor with the Hulk, who crash lands on Earth after being sent by a dying Heimdall. For the rest of the film, Hulk refuses to come out, leaving Banner to deal with Thanos' invasion of Wakanda using Tony's Hulkbuster armor. During one of the film's most memorable scenes, Banner outright begs Hulk to come out, but his green alter-ego flat-out refuses.

Many fans believe Hulk's defeat at Thanos' hands left the green monster fearful of battle. However, the Russo brothers clarified that Hulk is not scared but tired of "saving Banner's ass." It makes sense, considering Hulk's storyline in Thor: Ragnarok is about him fighting; even green, raging monsters get tired sometimes. Hulk's reluctance to come out leads to Professor Hulk, with both entities learning to co-exist after years of struggling for control.

3 Bateman IS A Serial Killer - 'American Psycho' (2000)

American Psycho is a brilliant takedown of late capitalism and Wall Street yuppie culture. The film follows Patrick Bateman, played by Christian Bale, in his star-making role as he rampages throughout New York City, committing increasingly cruel and reckless murders. The ending has long been subject to debate, as it ends ambiguously, leading many to believe Bateman's crimes were in his head.

The truth is that Bateman is indeed a psychopathic serial killer. However, because he lives in a deeply vapid and superficial world where people aren't individuals but interchangeable cogs in a massive machine, he gets away with his crimes. Director Mary Harron has mentioned several times, including during the director's commentary, how the ending is all about perception, claiming that Bateman lives in a society where "he could be caught, but nobody cares to catch him."

4 Aliens Fulfilled David's Wish - 'A.I. Artificial Intelligence' (2001)

Steven Spielberg has made numerous iconic films throughout his long and prolific career, but A.I. Artificial Intelligence might be one of his most underrated. The film follows David, a childlike android programmed to love, who forms a deep albeit one-sided attachment to a woman who recently lost her child. David goes on a long journey to find the Blue Fairy, who will make him a real boy, believing his "mother" can't love him because of his artificial nature.

A.I. balances weighty themes, crafting a deep and meaningful portrayal of love and connection. The film ends with David awakening from a two-thousand-year sleep to find beings that fulfill his wish of giving him one last day with his mother. Fans often believe the creatures are aliens – this is a Spielberg film, after all. However, the director has explained they aren't aliens but "super mechas" who rule the world.

5 Holly's "Job" - 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' (1961)

Blake Edwards' Breakfast at Tiffany's is one of the most enduring romantic comedies ever. Starring Audrey Hepburn in arguably her most iconic role ever, the film centers on Holly Golightly, a young and beautiful café society girl who forms an unexpected bond with her new neighbor, a struggling writer moonlighting as a male escort.

Loosely based on Truman Capote's novella of the same name, Breakfast at Tiffany's got rid of many of the source material's more unsavory details. Capote's work painted a much bleaker portrayal of Holly, presenting her as a girl who used her plentiful charm and good looks to secure dates, presents and money from wealthy men. Capote even described her as "an American geisha," although he never used the word "sex worker." The film goes to great lengths to avoid presenting Holly as a call girl, instead portraying her as a quirky and charming woman who charges men for "conversations" and time spent in "the powder room." Reading between the lines, it's clear she is still very much the "American geisha" Capote envisioned, just far more elegant and less troubled.

6 The Non-Director's Cut - 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Directed by Richard Kelly and starring Jake Gyllenhaal in his breakthrough role, Donnie Darko is a true cult classic of the millennial age. The film centers on the eponymous character, a troubled young man who begins experiencing visions of a man in a bunny suit warning about the world's end after a jet engine crashes in his room.

Donnie Darko's initial release was deliberately confusing, presenting an occasionally convoluted plot without any "real" explanation. However, Kelly's director's cut, released in 2004, fills in the gaps, delivering a less scattered story thanks to the introduction of a convenient book. Even with the additional explanations and scenes, Donnie Darko remains a challenging movie that juggles many complex themes and ideas, including time travel and tangent universes. The director's cut might provide all the tools, but it's still up to the audience to shape them into a conventional story.

7 Pearls For Dinner - 'Spencer' (2021)

Fans expecting a conventional biopic about the Royal Family and Princess Diana were confused by Pablo Larraín's surreal and introspective 2021 psychological drama Spencer. Starring a never-better Kristen Stewart in what should've been her Oscar-winning role, the film follows Princess Diana during a holiday weekend at Sandringham as she contemplates the possibility of divorcing Prince Charles and abandoning the Royal Family.

During one memorable scene, Princess Diana rips a pearl necklace given to her by Prince Charles. She then proceeds to eat the pearls in a bizarre but emotionally-powerful sequence. Many fans believed that something similar happened, meaning Princess Diana actually ate jewelry. However, the scene is a surreal allegory of Diana's inner turmoil, visually represented by one of the most daring filmmakers working today.

8 Billy Maguire's Dance - 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Spider-Man 3 received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, who criticized its many villains and lack of emotional impact. However, one scene, in particular, attracted considerable attention – that of Peter, corrupted by the Venom symbiote, supposedly misbehaving and dancing on the streets.

Fans and critics ripped the scene apart, mocking it and calling it every name in the book, from "unnecessary" to "embarrassing." However, director Sam Raimi meant to make it embarrassing, calling it Peter's version of what being evil supposedly looks like. "(Peter's) so out of it that that's his take on (being evil)." The explanation checks, but it still doesn't make the scene any less cringe, even fifteen years later.

