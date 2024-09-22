Coming hot off the heels of his Oscar win for Best Actor for Christopher Nolan's biographical epic, Oppenheimer, star Cillian Murphy has his next major leading role lined up. Murphy stars in director Tim Mielants' Small Things Like These, an adaptation of author Claire Keegan's novel of the same name. Keegan's novel received wide acclaim, winning the Orwell Prize for Political Fiction and becoming an international bestseller, so it was only a matter of time before this emotionally affecting and timely story got the big screen treatment.

After starring in one of the biggest movies of recent years, Murphy is seemingly returning to his small-scale character drama roots, and it's no surprise that fans of the Oscar-winning actor are excited to see how the best-selling novel has been translated to the big screen. However, despite the obvious budgetary and subject differences between Oppenheimer and Small Things Like These, the two films have one thing in common; that being that both movies are historical dramas that tackle important subject matter, albeit in vastly different ways. Murphy is clearly drawn to projects with complex characters and concepts, proving himself to be one of the most fearless and committed professionals working in his field today.

Image via Lionsgate Entertainment

Following its run on the festival circuit throughout 2024, Small Things Like These is set to finally be released to the public on November 8, 2024. Lionsgate recently acquired distribution rights for Small Things Like These, and they will be partnering up with Roadside Attractions to handle the Cillian Murphy drama's domestic release. It is unknown as of now if the film will receive a wide or limited theatrical release, but Lionsgate will likely clarify this information closer to the November release date.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Small Things Like These'?

The official trailer for Small Things Like These takes a respectable approach in summarizing the major themes and conflicts of the story without divulging too much for those who haven't had the opportunity to read Claire Keegan's source material. An aura of secrecy and chilling intensity washes over the entire trailer, whether it be the atmospheric small-town setting or the dramatic use of violin playing over the accompanying snippets of film. And a sinister-looking Emily Watson doesn't hurt in setting the tone either.

4 What Is 'Small Things Like These' About?

Image via Lionsgate Entertainment

The official synopsis for Small Things Like These reads as follows:

"Oscar winner Cillian Murphy delivers a stunning performance as devoted father Bill Furlong in this film based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Claire Keegan. While working as a coal merchant to support his family, he discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent - and uncovers truths of his own - forcing him to confront his past and the complicit silence of a small Irish town controlled by the Catholic Church."

The wrongdoings of the Catholic Church have been explored from many different angles in cinema previously. The most popular example of this sensitive subject taking center stage is the 2015 Best Picture-winning drama Spotlight, which followed a team of journalists from the Boston Globe investigating allegations against the Church. A similarly star-studded Oscar-nominated drama is Doubt, starring Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Meryl Streep, and Amy Adams, which centered on a Catholic school and a suspicious relationship between a priest (Hoffman) and one of his students. Small Things Like These seems to be exploring the personal and familial impact of the Church's sinister inhabitants, offering up a unique perspective on the subject.

3 Who Stars in 'Small Things Like These'?

Image via Berlinale Film Festival

As previously stated, Small Things Like These stars the one and only Cillian Murphy as Bill Furlong. Murphy has had a long and successful career, garnering awards and acclaim for his complex, subdued performances. A common collaborator with Christopher Nolan, Murphy has starred in six films by the Oscar-winning director, including The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Dunkirk, and most notably, Oppenheimer. Outside of Nolan's filmography, Murphy has shown how versatile of an actor he can be, starring in many films that vary in genre and budget, whether it be smaller character pieces like 2005's Breakfast on Pluto or underrated thrillers like Wes Craven's Red Eye starring Rachel McAdams.

Alongside star Cillian Murphy, Small Things Like These stars two-time Oscar-nominee Emily Watson as Sr. Mary, who the trailer paints as the film's primary antagonist. Watson, much like Cillian Murphy, is largely known for taking deep and complicated roles. Having worked with esteemed filmmakers such as Robert Altman, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Lars von Trier, Watson has built up a one-of-a-kind portfolio, and it's an exciting prospect to see Murphy and Watson share the screen.

Rounding out the supporting cast for Small Things Like These are Oscar nominee Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones) as Mrs. Wilson, Clare Dunne as Sr. Carmel, Abby Fitz (The Woman in the Wall) as Lisa, Joanne Crawford as Norma Sinnott, Eileen Walsh as Eileen Furlong, Mark McKenna as Ned, and Amy De Bhrun as Emma.

2 Who Is Making 'Small Things Like These'

Image via Lionsgate

Small Things Like These comes from director Tim Mielants, who comes from a background in television. Mielants has worked on acclaimed series such as Peaky Blinders (also starring Cillian Murphy) and Marvel & FX's Legion, making the jump to feature filmmaking with the 2023 historical drama Wil. Small Things Like These will hopefully mark a big step in the filmmaker's career, opening up future opportunities to tell equally impactful and important stories.

And while they only play the role of producer here, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are financiers of the project via their company, Artists Equity. In the past, the two have produced their own films, such as Affleck's 2023 directorial effort Air, but the pair have also directed their funding to smaller films like Small Things Like These, or the upcoming Unstoppable co-starring Jennifer Lopez.

1 When and Where Did 'Small Things Like These' Film?

Image via Lionsgate

Small Things Like These was filmed on location in New Ross, County Wexford, Ireland, presumably to add an extra layer of authenticity to the film's setting and environments. Filming lasted a mere four weeks, wrapping in early 2023. The film's crew was reportedly comprised of 80 people, all of whom were based in New Ross for roughly five to six weeks, including filming preparations and the filming process itself.