Fans are very excited for Cillian Murphy’s next outing after taking over the world with his intense performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer that bagged him an Oscar. The actor will be next seen in the historical drama Small Things like These based on the novel of the same name by Claire Keegan. The feature is directed by Tim Mielants had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival with much praise by critics. Now we're getting a first look and trailer for the film, which looks fantastic.

The movie follows a coal merchant, Bill, who lives a seemingly regular life between his work and family till he discovers something sinister at the local convent. While he’s advised to ignore what’s happening to the young girls in the convent, Bill can’t help himself. The movie looks pretty intense and the accompanying image further elaborates on Bill’s paranoia and suffocation.

What to Expect From ‘Small Things Like These’?

Image via Lionsgate Entertainment

The movie focuses on Ireland's infamous Magdalene Laundries case where women were imprisoned, forced to carry out unpaid labor, and subjected to severe psychological and physical mistreatment. “It’s so seemingly simple, but it’s incredibly complex, actually, when you look at it,” Murphy said of the story.

“It’s massively intertwined with Irish people, our history and our culture and trauma and all of that stuff. I feel that sometimes art is a gentler way of addressing or confronting that than, perhaps, government reports or academic papers.”

Mielants further explained back in the time in Ireland “men were not allowed to express their feelings or cope with their feelings…and having a character who’s extremely vulnerable and can’t express his feelings at the same time, hidden behind a concrete wall, was for me like a beautiful volcano of emotions that I could play with.” He further praised Murphy’s performance saying, “It’s ridiculous what Cillian does in front of the lens. You can adjust it in very tiny ways, but as far as I’m concerned, he’s the best actor on the planet.” The movie also cast Eileen Walsh as Bill's wife Eileen, Michelle Fairley as Mrs. Wilson, Emily Watson as Sister Mary, Clare Dunne as Sister Carmel, Helen Behan as Mrs. Kehoe, Agnes O'Casey as Sarah Furlong, Mark McKenna as Ned, and Zara Devlin as Sarah.

Small Things Like These hit theaters on November 8. You can check out the trailer above. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, including when tickets become available.