Cillian Murphy’s latest flick Small Things Like These is a risk well worth it to spend his Oscar capital on. The feature already has a higher Rotten Tomatoes rating than Oppenheimer and is garnering much praise from critics and fans alike. The feature is based on the best-selling novel by Claire Keegan, about Ireland's infamous Magdalene Laundries case. Now the feature will be available on PVOD for audiences to discover the film as well as for a rewatch.

The movie follows Bill Furlong, a devoted father, who while working as a coal merchant discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent. Upon probing further, he uncovers truths of his own that force him to confront his past and become complicit in the silence of a small Irish town controlled by the Catholic Church. What he does next makes the crux of the story.

‘Small Things Like These’ is Close to Cillian Murphy’s Heart

Murphy started the year on a great note, bagging a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. He then went on to not only act in the Tim Mielants-directed movie but also produce it. Murphy previously told Collider about the subject matter being close to his heart, “You know, being an actor is kind of like being a detective. You're always looking around for stuff that will help. Having the book as the primary resource was the most important thing, I think so you’re just constantly using that,” Murphy said about his role, adding,

And then, that it's a recognizable type of Irish man to me. I remember those silent, deep-thinking, kind of reserved countrymen, you know? I remember encountering them as a kid. And that physicality is kind of familiar to me. I know that type of man. So it's always a draw. You're like a magpie drawing from everywhere you can when you, but it's nothing to massively autobiographical or anything like that.

Along with Murphy, the movie has an ensemble cast including Eileen Walsh as Bill's wife Eileen, Michelle Fairley as Mrs. Wilson, Emily Watson as Sister Mary, Clare Dunne as Sister Carmel, Helen Behan as Mrs. Kehoe, Agnes O'Casey as Sarah Furlong, Mark McKenna as Ned, and Zara Devlin as Sarah. Mielant directs from a screenplay adapted by Enda Walsh.

Small Things Like These will debut on PVOD on December 17. You can check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.