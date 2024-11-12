Cillian Murphy, who’s universally loved for his portrayal of gangster Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, bagged a Best Actor Academy Award last year, for his portrayal of the titular physicist in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. While most actors use their Oscar capital and go for big budget roles next or set eyes on their dream roles, it was refreshing to see Murphy going for Small Things Like These, a story about Ireland's infamous Magdalene Laundries case, which he also produced.

And that’s a kind of risk that is worth it as Small Things Like These has bagged a better Rotten Tomatoes score than Oppenheimer. Cillian’s latest outing has scored 94 percent on the review aggregating site which is slightly better than Oppenheimer's which stands at 93 percent on Tomatometer. Mind-blowing, isn’t it?

What’s ‘Small Things Like These’ About?

Based on the novel of the same name by Claire Keegan the feature is directed by Tim Mielants and focuses on the Magdalene Laundries case where women were imprisoned, forced to carry out unpaid labor, and subjected to severe psychological and physical mistreatment. Murphy plays a coal merchant Bill, who uncovers disturbing secrets at the local convent.

The movie and its story have been close to Murphy’s heart, “You know, being an actor is kind of like being a detective. You're always looking around for stuff that will help. Having the book as the primary resource was the most important thing, I think so you’re just constantly using that,” Murphy told Collider about his role, adding,

And then, that it's a recognizable type of Irish man to me. I remember those silent, deep-thinking, kind of reserved countrymen, you know? I remember encountering them as a kid. And that physicality is kind of familiar to me. I know that type of man. So it's always a draw. You're like a magpie drawing from everywhere you can when you, but it's nothing to massively autobiographical or anything like that.

Along with Murphy, the movie has an ensemble cast including Eileen Walsh as Bill's wife Eileen, Michelle Fairley as Mrs. Wilson, Emily Watson as Sister Mary, Clare Dunne as Sister Carmel, Helen Behan as Mrs. Kehoe, Agnes O'Casey as Sarah Furlong, Mark McKenna as Ned, and Zara Devlin as Sarah. Mielant directs from a screenplay adapted by Enda Walsh.

Small Things Like These is in theaters now. You can check out the trailer above.