Fresh off winning his first Academy Award, the next film from Oppenheimer's biggest star, Cillian Murphy, just got an exciting new look. Lionsgate officially unveiled the first trailer for Small Things Like These, the upcoming historical drama due in theaters on November 8 which Murphy stars in alongside Emily Watson, Clare Dunne, Ciarán Hinds, Michelle Fairley, and Mark McKenna. The film is set in 1985 and follows devoted father Bill Furlong (Murphy) when he discovers disturbing secrets being kept by the local convent and uncovers shocking truths of his own. The first trailer for the film shows off a nostalgic vibe present in 80s and 90s movies and also an unsettling religious element that seemingly sees several characters involved in a cult which could very well be the ones keeping secrets from Murphy’s Bill Furlong.

Small Things Like These was written by Enda Walsh, who adapted the screenplay from the novel of the same name by Claire Keegan. Walsh most recently penned the script for The House, the adult animation comedy starring Mia Goth and Matthew Goode, and also wrote the script for Lazarus in 2018, the musical drama starring Sophie Anne Caruso and Michael Esper. Tim Mielants, best known for directing Patrick, the dark comedy starring Kevin Janssens and Pierre Bokma, and also The Responder, the 2022 police procedural starring Martin Freeman, will helm Small Things Like These. Mielants most recently directed Wil, the period drama starring Stef Aerts and Matteo Simoni which is currently streaming on Netflix.

What Else Has Cillian Murphy Been in Recently?

Small Things Like These will be Murphy’s next project after Oppenheimer, which won him an Oscar and received universal acclaim as one of the strongest performances of the decade. Before that, Murphy also starred as Emmett in A Quiet Place Part 2, and Lenny Miller in Anna. Some of his most famous roles are under Christopher Nolan, where he starred in Inception in 2010, and all three of the Christian Bale-led Batman movies. He is also known for his role as Jim in 28 Days Later, the zombie horror film from writer/director Alex Garland which has a sequel on the way, 28 Years Later, which will see Murphy reprise his role. He’ll also reprise another iconic role, Thomas Shelby, in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson.

Small Things Like These hits theaters on November 8. Check out the new trailer for the film above and watch Murphy’s Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer, now streaming on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO