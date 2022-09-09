It’s no secret that the relationships of Schitt’s Creek set the bar for television romances to follow. As the Roses adjusted to life in the small rural town, relationships were tested (no, we're not talking about Moira's wig wall), love was lost and found, and some couples were stronger than they seemed. The series recognized the stereotypes of the dating world and was sure to add its comedic spin to them. The bumps and bruises of the series romances provided comedic relief and learning curves for each character.

Too often, television series make their couples unrealistic, dampening the viewing experience. Not here. The couples (and throuples) are authentic, the only fakeness coming from the un-casted but infamous Stavros (David Jack in the brief glance during the holiday episode). Before the series leaves Netflix this fall (you'll find it again on Hulu and Peacock), check out how the series couples stack up.

David & Stevie

Although they tested the waters and discovered they were better off as friends, we can’t leave out the couple dynamic between David (Dan Levy) and Stevie (Emily Hampshire). During a few episodes of season three, they once shared a lover but ultimately chose their friendship over Jake (Steve Lund).

In a few instances, the duo pretended to be a couple for discounts at various places in Elmdale. Bickering like a married couple, David and Stevie have no issues telling each other how it is while simultaneously cheerleading the other’s success. Without each other, David and Stevie’s growth arcs by the series end would not have happened. For that, they are an honorable mention on this list.

Alexis & Mutt

Image via CBC

What seemed like it’d be just a small-town fling became an essential growing tool for Alexis (Annie Murphy). Mutt (Tim Rozon) and Alexis met while doing community service, and the instant attraction was obvious from the get-go. The pair finally acted on their attraction while seeing other people.

While they never fully understood each other, their short-lived relationship taught them that opposites attract for a reason. Mutt enlightened Alexis that her spoiled ways would not work in a relationship, redefining her ideas of what a rich life meant. Alexis gave Mutt an outside-the-small-town perspective. The pair are on stable ground after their break-up, demonstrating that some people come into our lives for a reason.

Roland & Jocelyn

Perfectly matched, Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson) and Roland (Chris Elliott) are not only a source of comedic relief and eyebrow raises but are also the prime example of an accepting relationship. Unique as individuals, both Jocelyn and Roland have their oddities and quirks. They accept each other as they are despite some cringe-worthy moments.

His weird is her weird, and vice versa. They have hearts of gold, and it takes Moira (Catherine O’Hara)and Johnny (Eugene Levy) until the end of season two during their dinner with old friends and the Schitts to fully realize that. There are many tender moments throughout the series where fans added an extra space of love for Rollie and Joce.

Alexis & Ted

Eventually landing on “the one that got away” status, Alexis and Ted (Dustin Milligan) were in the right place but the wrong time. They first started dating and became engaged in season one, but it was obvious Alexis wasn’t in it for the right reasons. When they found each their way back at the end of season four, fans thought they would make it this time. Both characters had grown exponentially since their first relationship.

Alas, Alexis and Ted would mutually call it off in the final season, splitting to pursue their separate dreams worlds away. Balancing each other out, Ted pushed Alexis to dive into her career goals while challenging her work ethic. Their relationship wasn’t perfect, but it proved to Alexis that someone would care about her and not abandon her as her long line of trust-fund exes did. While fans wanted the pair to end up together, their final breakup signals that sometimes we must let go of something else to follow our dreams.

David & Patrick

Image via Netflix

If anyone can handle the full emotional package that is David Rose, it’s Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid). What started as a simple application for a business license became an eventual marriage that made television history. There’s no star that could have brought Patrick to life better than Reid, his sarcastic tone the uncanny match to Levy’s. The pair are opposites, but their love story proves that after so many failed relationships, the right one will come along when you least expect it.

From each of their performances of “Simply the Best” to operating their store day-to-day, Patrick and David push each other outside their comfort zone. They accept each other as they are and protect that acceptance at all costs. David’s realization at the series end that he wants to stay in Schitt’s Creek, by the house, and live his life with Patrick was an emotional arc we never expected to see from him. This couple sets the bar exceedingly high for an epic love story.

Johnny & Moira

Image via CBC

They may not always see eye-to-eye, but Johnny and Moira Rose are the best couple in Schitt’s Creek. Expertly portrayed by the comedy veterans Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, Johnny and Moira stuck through thick and thin, their relationship never wavering. While Moira is eccentric and dramatic, Johnny is rational and a problem solver. Where Johnny is overambitious and excitable, Moira is grounding and supportive.

They know each other like the back of their hands and continuously made sacrifices so the other may find joy in the trying times. Landing in Schitt’s Creek made their relationship stronger and unbreakable by the time they left. While this wasn't the first time Levy and O'Hara would play husband and wife, it is their most wholesome onscreen marriage.

