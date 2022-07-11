There's something so charming about small towns. The beauty of the enchanting landscape, the pollution-free air, and the protagonists finding true love. Well, not in that order, but you get the gist. The protagonist visits the town for a business deal, ending up falling for a local, then breaking up with their slick-haired city partner who just wants a rich partner on their arm. At this point, I'll have to check if I'm rambling the prologue of Book Lovers by Emily Henry out loud.

People in small towns have a different lifestyle, and while you may not want to move to a small town, it's always an appreciated option to live a small-town romance vicariously through films.

'Runaway Bride' (1999)

When most brides get wedding jitters, Maggie Carpenter (Julia Roberts) gets wedding phobia. She's left three men at the altar with a fourth on the way, and she's infamously called "The Runaway Bride'. So it isn't surprising when columnist Ike Graham (Richard Gere) travels from New York to Hale, Maryland, to cover her story. Except he's asking the wrong people. As Ike learns more about Maggie, sparks might fly, and so might Maggie, as she escapes her fiance and then Ike.

The second film to star Gere alongside Roberts, Runaway Bride, was a commercial success, grossing $309 million worldwide.

'Doc Hollywood' (1991)

After completing his residency in Washington D.C., Dr Benjamin "Ben" Stone (Michael J. Fox) is ready to move to Beverly Hills and work with noted plastic surgeon Dr Halberstrom. But when he hits a fence trying to save a cow in the small town of Grady, South Carolina, on his way, he is forved to complete community by the fence owner, Judge Evans (Roberts Blossom). His short stay in Grady is a distraction, but maybe he'll find a future instead.

Based on Neil B. Shulman's book What? Dead...Again?, Doc Hollywood stars an incredible cast, including Julie Warner, Barnard Hughes, Woody Harrelson, David Ogden Stiers, Frances Sternhagen, and Bridget Fonda.

'Falling Inn Love' (2019)

After losing her job and her boyfriend the same week, Gabriela Diaz (Christina Milian) does what any woman in her position would do: she enters a Win An Inn contest. Guess what? She actually wins. But travelling all the way to New Zealand feels like a disaster when she finds the house in shambles. What's worse? The only man who can help, the town's only restoration expert, Jake Taylor (Adam Demos), is the man she hates.

Directed by Roger Kumble, Falling Inn Love is a Netflix Original set in the small town of Thames, New Zealand.

'Safe Haven' (2013)

The new waitress in town, Katie Feldman (Julianne Hough), is a woman with a mysterious past only she knows. The local general store owner, Alex Wheatley (Josh Duhamel), is a widower with two children, Josh (Noah Lomax) and Lexie (Mimi Kirkland). These two have nothing in common, but when Katie becomes a mother figure to his children, he falls harder for this charming woman. They're living a dream until a blast from the past threatens to destroy everything Alex knows about Katie.

Based on Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name, Safe Haven is a heartwarming tearjerker set in the small town of Southport, North Carolina.

'Christmas Inheritance' (2017)

Jim Langford (Neil Crone) is ready to retire, but transferring the CEO to his spoiled daughter Ellen (Eliza Taylor) doesn't seem like the best choice. In an attempt to make her learn something, he sends her to Snow Falls, New England, as a part of his yearly Christmas tradition.

Waiting for her Uncle Zeke (Anthony Sherwood) to return, Ellen befriends the inn manager, Jake (Jake Lacy). But when her fiance comes searching for her, maybe it's time to rethink her decisions. Directed by Ernie Barbarash, Christmas Inheritance is one to add to your Christmas playlist months in advance.

'Elizabethtown' (2005)

Lately, Drew Baylor's (Orlando Bloom) life has been a disaster. After losing his job and his girlfriend, he contemplates suicide when his sister calls him to inform him of their father's demise. Heartbroken, Drew takes a flight to Elizabethtown, Kentucky, where his father died. However, the flight attendant, Claire (Kristen Dunst), seems oblivious to his pain and keeps chattering throughout the flight.

He is happy to be rid of her until he calls her in the middle of the night. The American romantic tragicomedy, Elizabethtown, grossed $52.2 million worldwide.

'Alex & Emma' (2003)

Alex Sheldon (Luke Wilson) is a struggling writer who owes US$100,000 to the Cuban mafia. But to repay them, he must finish his novel. Actually, he must start it since he hasn't written a single line. He entails the help of Emma Dinsmore (Kate Hudson), a stubborn stenographer, to write the novel.

As he dictates the story, Emma begins to question his ideas. Together, they significantly bolster his work and his life. But when Alex realises his love for Emma, maybe it's time to rewrite the ending. In a race against time, Alex & Emma is a cute story set in New England circa 1924.

The 'Twilight' Saga (2008-2012)

Bella Swans (Kristen Stewart) moves to Forks, a small town on Washington state's Olympic Peninsula, to live with her father, Charlie, after her mother leaves with her husband, Phil. She becomes reacquainted with her old friend, Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), and starts her new high school. It's a regular high school, except for the peculiar Cullen siblings and the excruciatingly handsome Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), who Bella keeps encountering.

Based on Stephanie Meyer's book series of the same name, The TwilightSaga is a fan's favorite love triangle and is extremely popular among teenagers.

'Sweet Home Alabama' (2002)

Melanie Carmichael (Reese Witherspoon) is a successful New York fashion designer about to get married to the wealthy Andrew Hennings (Patrick Dempsey). There's just one problem: she is still married to Jake Perry (Josh Lucas), the guy she married after a teenage pregnancy and later left after a miscarriage.

She decides to travel back to Pigeon Creek, Alabama, her hometown, to get the papers signed in person, except Jake isn't ready to sign them. Borrowing its title from a 1974 Lynyrd Skynyrd song, Sweet Home Alabama is such a sweet movie that you might end up having cavities.

'A California Christmas' (2020)

Joseph Van Aston thoroughly enjoys his playboy lifestyle. But when his real estate tycoon mom reprimands him, he must go to Petaluma to convince Callie Bernet, a local dairy farm owner, to sell her farm to his company. Except, she mistakes him for a ranch hand and puts him to work in the first five minutes of meeting him.

Determined to persuade her, he goes along the charade until love decides to take over the steering wheel. Starring sweethearts Lauren Swickard and Josh Swickard, A California Christmas is one of the best rich guy/poor girl trope movies in existence.

