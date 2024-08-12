The Big Picture Small towns offer eerie atmosphere and plot conveniences, making them perfect for supernatural stories.

Films like 'His House' use small town settings to explore themes of isolation and otherness.

Small-town supernatural films span genres, from horror to comedy, offering something for everyone.

Small towns are the perfect setting for stories of supernatural happenings and mysteries. Thanks to their tiny populations and modest infrastructure, these places are imbued with an eerie atmosphere and have many plot conveniences built right in. It isn't uncommon to have little to no cell service in a small town or to have only a handful of access routes. These are just some of the features that make these distinctive settings perfect for a supernatural story.

The role that a small town plays in a film can also be much bigger. The understated horror film His House uses a small government housing development to speak about the isolation of otherness. Alternatively, the criminally underseen horror comedy Slither uses its small town to play on regional stereotypes and allow for more character-based comedy. The best small-town supernatural films span different genres and styles, meaning there's something for everyone to enjoy.

10 'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Paramount Pictures

Fastidious police constable Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp) is sent from New York City to the quaint but troubled town of Sleepy Hollow. A series of gruesome murders have been plaguing the isolated town, and Crane is determined to use his sophisticated and well-cultivated investigative techniques to solve the mystery. However, the townspeople suspect that the crimes might actually be supernatural.

Few directors have a visual style and language as recognizable as Tim Burton. Although the director has frequently fallen into self-parody in recent years, the 1999 horror fantasy Sleepy Hollow is Burton at his best. The film achieves a magical balance of gruesome horror, black humor and otherworldly whimsy. Not only did these elements come together to create a creepy and classic supernatural horror film, but they were also recognized with an Academy Award for Best Art Direction and nominations for Cinematography and Costume Design.

9 'Carrie' (1976)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via United Artists

Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) is a shy and sheltered teenage girl whose mother, Margaret (Piper Laurie), is unstable, abusive and fanatically religious. Carrie has no friends, and the other girls in her class bully her relentlessly. The combination of worsening bullying, erratic behavior from her mother, and getting her first period cause Carrie to experience some changes, realizing she might have supernatural abilities.

Carrie has become one of cinema's most beloved "good for her" films. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, the slow-moving horror film explores the oppressive nature of small town life and the many negative results that arise from life in a close-knit community. Modern audiences may take Carrie's metaphors for granted. After all, 21st-century horror is obsessed with exploring grief, trauma and other emotional complications through a supernatural lens. However, in the '70s, watching a teenage girl's physical maturation likened to a supernatural burden was a fresh and engaging way of using the supernatural to understand the natural.

8 'The Vast of Night' (2019)

Directed by Andrew Patterson

Image via Amazon Prime Video

It's the 1950s in a small New Mexico town and the high school basketball game is on tonight. Local DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) helps the school set up for the game and then walks his friend Fay (Sierra McCormick) to her job as a switchboard operator. Everett then continues to work his night shift at the local radio station. As Everett and Fay settle into their respective roles for the evening, they start to notice disturbances in the phone lines and radio frequencies, leading them to investigate the possible cause.

The Vast of Night is as captivating as it is slow-moving. The meditative science-fiction film delves into the types of people and experiences that existed at the edges of the mid-century extraterrestrial obsession. The small-town setting is a key element and adds a sheen of intimacy to the film's already quiet events. Despite being a narrative feature, The Vast of Night feels more like a series of chilling and captivating vignettes perfectly complimented by the dusty and ambiguous New Mexico setting, resulting in one of the most underrated movies of the 2020s.

The Vast of Night (2019) Release Date May 29, 2020 Cast Sierra McCormick , Jake Horowitz Runtime 89 minutes

7 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Warner Bros.

Small-town couple Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam (Alec Baldwin) decide to spend their vacation time fixing up a few things around their quaint country home in Connecticut. When traveling to town to run some errands, they crash their car into a river and return home soaking wet and dead. Now living as ghosts, Barbara and Adam are dismayed when an arty and modern family move into the home and begin to completely renovate it.

Tim Burton loves to embrace the weird and explore how it contrasts with the ordinary reality of everyday life, and so much of the success of Beetlejuice arises from that very contrast. The film explores the clashes between the living and the dead, modernity and tradition, and life and the afterlife. While that may seem like an impossible burden for one small town setting to carry, the little house on the hill at the heart of Beetlejuice is a perfect setting. Lovers of Beetlejuice are also in for a treat this year, as the sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set for release.

Beetlejuice Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date March 30, 1988 Cast Alec Baldwin , Geena Davis , Annie McEnroe , Maurice Page , Hugo Stanger , Michael Keaton Runtime 92 minutes Writers Michael McDowell , Larry Wilson , Warren Skaaren

6 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Image via Estudios Picasso

Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) and her mother, Carmen (Ariadna Gil), move to the Spanish countryside to live with Carmen's new husband. Captain Vidal (Sergi López) is a Falangist hunting a few rebel groups formed during the Spanish Civil War, some of whom are hiding in the expansive woods near the family's home. With guerrilla warfare and fascist military operations all around her, Ofelia escapes into a fantasy realm and believes she is the reincarnation of the princess of the underworld.

Pan's Labyrinth is a masterclass in setting and what it can do for a film. The time, place and context are all in harmony in Guillermo del Toro's Academy Award-winning film. The rural home and its labyrinth perfectly embody the cultural struggle and political unrest in Spain at the time. Conversely, the political turbulence and geographical isolation make for an excellent supporting plot for a story about a girl trying to create a new reality and future for herself.

5 'Slither' (2006)

Directed by James Gunn

Image via Universal Pictures

A meteorite travels through space and crashes on Earth, releasing an alien parasite onto the planet. The parasite ends up in a small town in South Carolina where it finds Grant (Michael Rooker), infecting him and controlling his mind, transforming his body into an inhuman and grotesque mass. Grant, now totally controlled by the alien parasite, sets about tearing through the small town to infect and consume as many residents as possible.

Slither takes small-town stereotypes and uses them for comedic fodder in a horror comedy that is as utterly gross as it is wonderful. Small towns and tight-knit communities can often rely on hive-mind thinking, which results in a complete shut-out of everything perceived as different or foreign. A parasitic alien worm is a great vessel to use for exploring this common occurrence.

Slither Release Date March 31, 2006 Cast Don Thompson , Nathan Fillion , Gregg Henry , Xantha Radley , Elizabeth Banks , Tania Saulnier Runtime 96 Writers James Gunn

Rent on Amazon

4 'The Conjuring' (2013)

Directed by James Wan

Image via Warner Bros.

Roger (Ron Livingston) and Carolyn (Lili Taylor) move into an expansive farmhouse in a small town in Rhode Island. Although the home is rundown, it has space for the couple's five children. Shortly after, strange things start happening, and after months of paranormal encounters, Carolyn travels to see a presentation by paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). She approaches the couple and begs them to visit her home and help with the haunting.

Horror movies have long known that there is nothing scarier than being alone. James Wan uses this universal truth to his advantage in The Conjuring, a 2013 film that spurred a successful horror franchise. It makes great use of its quaint and isolated setting to maximize the terror that the haunted family finds themselves in. The distance between the desperate family and the Warrens (based on controversial real-life paranormal investigators) adds an extra level of fright to each horror set piece.

3 'His House' (2020)

Directed by Remi Weekes

Image via Netflix

Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku) have escaped from war-torn South Sudan. After a volatile commute and a dangerous trip through the English Channel, they are granted probational asylum in Britain, living in government housing in a small town on the outskirts of London and meeting a series of strict requirements. The home is run down and hardly fit for inhabitation, and the small neighborhood is troubled and unsafe. While trying their best to assimilate, the couple starts noticing strange occurrences around the house.

His House uses taut and confronting horror set pieces to explore the isolation of the refugee experience. The film reminds audiences that trauma and grief aren't left behind when people cross oceans to start over; the baggage comes, too, compounded and aggravated by social, physical and cultural isolation. The British film achieves a lot in spite of its limited budget and deftly examines the refugee experience, the horrors of war, and the re-victimization that occurs within the bureaucracy of Western asylum systems.

2 'The Witch' (2015)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Image via A24

In early 1600s New England, English settler William (Ralph Ineson) and his Puritan family are forced to live in seclusion after being banished from their settlement due to a religious dispute. Despite the harsh circumstances of their lives, the family attempts to persevere but suffers another hardship when one of the children is snatched by a witch and killed so that his body can be used for potions. The death and surrounding circumstances drive the family into a paranoid panic, and they ultimately begin suspecting that eldest daughter Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy) could be conspiring with witches.

Isolation and suspicion dance on opposing ends of the same see-saw, with each always courting the other. The Witch explores how ego, suspicion and fanaticism can drive people out of society and how the isolation they endure reinforces the attitudes that got them there. Multiple layers within the film explore the us-versus-them mentality, and the destructive nature of fear improved and deepened due to the film's entirely isolated setting and pervasive supernatural undertones. The Witch's ending quote is a testament to how easy it is for external influences to take over vulnerable, isolated minds, further driving its points home.

1 '30 Days of Night' (2007)

Directed by David Slade

Image via Columbia Pictures

The small town of Barrow, Alaska, is the northernmost city in America. Once a year, a polar night sets in and doesn't yield for over a month, resulting in 30 days without sunlight. As the town prepares for the upcoming darkness, Sheriff Eben Olson (Josh Hartnett) takes an interest in a stranger who has arrived in town and is behaving suspiciously. After the stranger's appearance, things start to go wrong, and vital systems and infrastructure are sabotaged. When darkness finally falls, the residents who remain behind are invaded by a traveling band of vampires.

As if the challenges of living without sunlight weren't hard enough, 30 Days of Night adds vampires to the mix, delivering a tense and engaging horror film. Set in the real town of Barrow (which is now called Utqiaġvik), the expansive and empty Alaskan location provides a desolate vision akin to the desperation of its characters. With a solid anchoring performance from Josh Hartnett, who is back on the big screen this year with Trap, this chilly supernatural horror movie is much better than it has any right to be.

NEXT: The 10 Best Small-Town Supernatural TV Shows, Ranked