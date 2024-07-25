The appeal of media that takes place in small towns is understandable, considering that they often feature heartfelt connections between communities and provide audiences with intriguing social dynamics. However, when combined with supernatural elements, small-town stories can be even more compelling, resulting in atmospheric and eerie settings that fully immerse viewers.

While classic television series like Twin Peaks are pioneers in the genre, other more recent shows have proven that such ambiance is still quite popular on TV. It is far from difficult to understand why: from The Vampire Diaries to Stranger Things, these supernatural small-town shows deliver the perfect blend of intimate and thrilling narratives, ensuring that the audience is genuinely interested throughout.

10 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009 - 2017)

Creators: Julie Plec, Kevin Williamson

Created by Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, The Vampire Diaries is based on the book series by L.K. Smith and centers around Nina Dobrev's most iconic character to date, Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), illustrating her story in the aftermath of her losing her parents in a car accident. When she meets Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) and, later, Damon (Ian Somerhalder), Elena's life takes a wild turn, with the character later uncovering her supernatural heritage.

Although The Vampire Diaries may not be the best series in the supernatural genre, Mystic Falls immediately pops into mind when the topic is supernatural small towns, as the setting plays a crucial role in creating atmosphere. While it is not a major, critically acclaimed show (but features a huge fanbase to this day still), it delivers plenty of entertaining storylines, with the great performances also being a highlight.

9 'The OA' (2016 - 2019)

Creators: Zal Batmanglij, Brit Marling

Blending the mystery, fantasy, and drama genres, The OA is a Britz Marling and Zal Batmanglij show that illustrates the return of a young woman, played by Marling, who comes home after being missing for seven years. While Prarie was blind when she disappeared, she mysteriously returns with her sight restored and refuses to reveal where she has been.

The OA's clever non-linear narrative delivered through flashbacks keeps audiences invested throughout, resulting in a fantastic time in front of the screen, particularly for those who enjoy philosophical and existential storylines that explore themes of identity, trauma, and spirituality. The fact that it takes place in a small town, with a lot happening in Prarie's home and environment, makes The OA a supernatural small-town essential.

8 'From' (2022 -)

Creator: John Griffin

Those into horror series probably want to check out John Griffin's underrated From, which mostly focuses on a small town in middle America that traps anyone who dares to enter it, with terrifying nocturnal beings coming out after dark. In the meantime, residents of the town struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy and survive while also searching for a way out.

Often praised for its engaging narrative that effectively builds suspense and a sense of claustrophobia, From is a generally well-liked, even if overlooked show in the horror genre. The supernatural small-town setting is undoubtedly a key element in the series, as its plot revolves literally entirely around it. While a series worth watching, it may not be exactly the finest pick for those whose major nightmare is physical and psychological isolation (as well as strange creatures, of course).

7 'Midnight Mass' (2021)

Creator: Mike Flanagan

Created by Mike Flanagan, who is also the mind behind hit horror series like The Fall of the House of Usher and The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass takes place on Crockett Island and sees an ex-convict (Zach Gilford) return home to the struggling fishing community. Meanwhile, a suspicious young priest (Hamish Linklater) arrives in town and a string of mysterious events unfold.

Flanagan's series are known for their amazing ratings, and Midnight Mass is no exception. Although not as beloved as The Haunting of Hill House, this supernatural series is also one of the filmmaker's best. Delving into themes of faith and religion while exploring community, redemption, and mortality, this 2021 miniseries is worth adding to one's watchlist, especially for audiences who enjoy horror. Midnight Mass's incredible small-town atmosphere plays a part in its investing premise, making it an eerie and intense watch.

Midnight Mass Release Date September 24, 2021 Cast Kate Siegel , Zach Gilford , Kristin Lehman , Samantha Sloyan Seasons 1

6 'The Leftovers' (2014 - 2017)

Creators: Damon Lindelof, Tom Perrotta

Widely considered one of the best of its genre, the Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrota supernatural drama depicts mankind three years after a global event known as the "Sudden Departure" where 2% of the world's population inexplicably ceases to vanish. The story focuses on the residents of the small town of Mapleton, New York, mainly on how Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux) and his family adjust to their new reality.

Incorporating psychological and philosophical elements, this impactful and thought-provoking series is a compelling character study that examines the emotional struggles of its characters while meditating on universal themes like loss and grief. Furthermore, The Leftovers does stand out in the niche genre of supernatural small-town stories, as the setting of its affecting storyline also enriches its narrative.

5 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997 - 2003)

Creator: Joss Whedon

Many great things make this Joss Whedon show a worthy addition to this list, whether because of the amazing writing and character development or its refreshing approach to storytelling in the genre. The story centers around Sarah Michelle Gellar's iconic on-screen counterpart and the titular character: a high school student who unearths that she is the latest in a line of young women chosen to fight vampires.

It would be a crime not to mention Buffy the Vampire Slayer here, considering that it is a landmark in television for its strong female character and the feminine power she represents, as well as the way it seamlessly blends genres. With empowerment and identity as two central themes, this must-see small-town supernatural show also provides a realistic depiction of adolescence, particularly girlhood.

4 'Dark' (2017 - 2020)

Creator: Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese

Combining the thriller and sci-fi genres, Dark is a German series that focuses on the mysterious disappearance of two children in a small town named Winden. In the meantime, it also analyzes the impact that this caused on four interconnected families, ultimately unearthing a web of secrets that spans generations.

Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese's series examines the concept of time and the consequences of one's choices, offering audiences an intriguing take on time travel, often highlighting how it affects destiny. Dark's small-town setting that emphasizes its sense of isolation and atmospheric tension are also important elements in its unforgettable premise that has even been compared to other incredible series in the science fiction genre like Stranger Things.

Dark Release Date December 1, 2017 Cast Louis Hofmann , Karoline Eichhorn , Maja Schöne , Jordis Triebel Seasons 3

3 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Creator: Mike Flanagan

The second Mike Flanagan show to make it to this list is none other than the fan-favorite The Haunting of Hill House, which perfectly explores themes of grief, loss, and trauma in heart-wrenching ways. The Crain family is the heart of this series, which illustrates their turbulent relationships with the haunted Hill House. The story alternates between two timelines: the family's past, illustrating their time in the house, and the present.

What makes this supernatural horror show so good is the way it does not rely solely on horror elements but also beautifully incorporates dramatic ones, inciting audiences to fully connect with its lead characters. Like many other series on this list, The Haunting of Hill House greatly benefits from its small-town setting, which adds to the atmosphere of isolation and makes the story even more personal.

2 'Stranger Things' (2016 -)

Creators: The Duffer Brothers

Set in the tubular 1980s, Stranger Things introduces audiences to the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, where the disappearance of a young boy named Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) takes place shortly after the show begins. While their family and friends go on a hunt to find him, they eventually meet a girl with telekinetic abilities known as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

The amazing costumes, relatable characters, and themes of friendship and loyalty that Stranger Things explores are three elements that make it an unforgettable show — the way it captures human connection and genuine bonds is undoubtedly incredible. Additionally, the Duffer Brothers Netflix hit supernatural show is elevated by its astounding worldbuilding — particularly the small town of Hawkins and its intimate atmosphere that fully immerses audiences in the plot.

Stranger Things Release Date July 15, 2016 Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Seasons 5

1 'Twin Peaks' (1990 - 1991)

Creators: David Lynch, Mark Frost

The blueprint for supernatural small-town series has got to be Mark Frost and David Lynch's iconic Twin Peaks, a trailblazing show that received widespread acclaim for its innovative storytelling and unique style. The plot focuses on the discovery of the body of high school student Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), with FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) being called in to investigate.

The supernatural elements in Twin Peaks are nothing short of unforgettable, with the web of intrigue that it features managing to keep audiences guessing throughout. The fact that it is set in a picturesque small town works incredibly well with the eeriness of its narrative, which has easily cemented Twin Peaks as one of the best, most recognizable surrealist television series of all time.

