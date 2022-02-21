Fans of the Superman prequel series Smallville may be one step closer to returning to the world of the classic series. According to ScreenRant, series star Tom Welling (who played Clark Kent), recently talked about the progress being made on a potential animated series revival.

Welling recently appeared at Fan Expo Vancouver, along with Smallville co-star Erica Durance (who played Lois Lane). During a panel for Smallville, Welling talked about the potential animated series and his hopes to have most of the series' original cast return. His comments can be read below:

"We're working on an animated series that picks up right after our Smallville [Season 10], and, again, telling our own story and our vision is that we get Erica... it might be tough to get Allison [Mack]... But even Sam Jones III and Lionel Luthor is going to be a big part of that. John Glover wants to do it, we've already been into this. We've already gotten animation, we just don't have the stories yet because Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar] are busy doing Tim Burton-like movies. As soon as they are done with that, we're going to do this. I want to be Clark's voice, I want Erica to be Lois' voice, that's going to be the fun of it. I think there's a story that Al and Miles are going to tell that's individual and new and call it a Multiverse thing. But let's see where it goes, and it'll be fun."

Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan in the series, is unlikely to reprise her role due to her current legal troubles.

Welling previously teased working on a potential animated revival with Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum (who played Lex Luthor) in June 2021. Smallville premiered in 2001 and ran for 10 seasons before concluding in 2011. However, the animated series would not be the first time Smallville has returned since its series finale. A comic book series, Smallville: Season 11 ran from 2012-2015, which continued the story of Welling's Clark Kent/Superman after the finale. Welling and Durance later reprised their roles for the Arrowverse's 2019 crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths. In the crossover, it was revealed that Clark had given up his powers and retired from his life of being a superhero to raise his daughters. Smallville would not be the only live action DC series to return in an animated version. The 1960s Batman television series was later revived for two animated films in 2016 and 2017, which brought back Adam West, Burt Ward, and Julie Newmar to voice their characters.

While fans wait for more news on the potential animated revival, Smallville is currently available to stream on Hulu.

