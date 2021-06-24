Tom Welling says their trying to get as much of the original cast as they can.

Ever since Tom Welling revived his presence as Clark Kent during the CW Arrowverse's Crisis On Infinite Earth's event, fans have been desperate to see more, and now it seems the prayers have been answered. In a Twitter post, Welling talks about how he and co-star Michael Rosenbaum are currently developing a Smallville animated series, which would feature original characters. He and Rosenbaum hope to have as much of the original cast return as possible to reprise their respective roles. Welling explains and jokes in the short clip:

"Michael Rosenbaum and I are actually working on an animated series to bring those characters back to life and use as many of the original cast members as possible", "Don't tell anybody though. It's a secret. We're still working on it." Though much of the details for the animated series remain unknown, fans are hopeful the series will pick up where it left off after its final episode in Season 10, which ended in 2011.

Smallville ran for ten seasons on both Warner Brothers and The CW. Though earlier in its life it remained relatively small, as seasons progressed, the series began introducing more new and exciting DC characters such as Green Arrow, played by Justin Hartley, Cyborg, played by Lee Thompson Young, Impulse played by Kyle Gallner, and Aquaman played by Alan Richardson, who also played the character on the HBO Max superhero series Titans. It's unclear whether or not we will see Welling's Superman fight alongside the same heroes in the animated series, but fans can surely hope.

Although all fans got was a teaser explaining there would be an animated series by Welling and Rosenbaum, the news indeed gives fans plenty to theorize about as time passes and we learn more about the potential series. Check out the announcement tweet below.

