Smallville was a trailblazer series in many ways. Back in 2001, superhero fans had hardly any TV series that spoke to them the way Smallville did. Before we were taken over by the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Arrowverse on TV, this was the show that paved the way to much of what we see today on small and big screens. The series ran for 10 seasons on The CW (which was The WB Channel before) and had the chance to introduce many characters that are now familiar faces to TV fans.

So, who played who in Smallville and where is the main cast now, 20 years after the show premiered? You’ll find out everything in this article.

Clark Kent (Tom Welling)

Even though Tom Welling is emphatic about never actually having played Superman, it’s undeniable that, for at least some years, he was the face of the son of Krypton. But he is right in some ways: what made Smallville special was that it showed an insecure Clark Kent who’s learning about his alien heritage and struggling to control his powers, and making mistakes in the process. So not quite Superman yet. From episode to episode, Clark paved the streets of Smallville (and then Metropolis) saving people from small situations, and dealing with bigger issues from time to time, which mostly threatened the revelation of his secret to the world and the well-being of those close to him.

Where is Tom Welling now?

Welling recently reprised his role as Clark Kent for a brief cameo on “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, a massive crossover event that connected DC-inspired shows like Batwoman, Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow. Aside from that, he was also on the supernatural hit show, Lucifer, in which he played Cain, an immortal being that was condemned to live on Earth forever after committing humanity’s first murder.

Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum)

Another element that set Smallville apart was the way that series creators, Al Gough and Miles Millar, decided to portray mega-villain, Lex Luthor. Even non-Superman fans knew Lex was Clark’s ultimate nemesis, but in Smallville, Lex and Clark start out as friends. Part of the fun in watching the series was to know that this friendship was doomed to fail and look for the moments that would finally break the duo apart. Aside from being Clark’s friend, Lex had to live under the pressure of maintaining the reputation of his family name, which eventually put him as the head of Luthorcorp. Lex was a constant target for scams and threats, and he also developed an obsession with alien artifacts ever since he discovered that the meteor shower in Kansas gave him the power to never get sick – and also took away his hair. Little did he know he had an alien “artifact” right in front of him for many years – his best friend Clark.

Where is Michael Rosenbaum now?

Rosenbaum has kept his gig of voicing another DC character for many years. He played Barry Allen/The Flash in 2001’s Justice League animated series and ever since then he reprised the role on many different occasions. He was also in Impastor, a short-lived comedy series in which he played a crook who posed as a gay pastor to escape from a loan shark. Rosenbaum also hosts Inside of You, a podcast in which he interviews many of his former TV peers and has blunt conversations with all of them.

Chloe Sullivan (Allison Mack)

Chloe was a character created for Smallville and became so popular that she ended up crossing over to some comic book stories. She started out as a high school friend of Clark but quickly stood out as she analyzed, investigated, and tried to find connections between the kryptonite-infected people that popped up in Smallville. She is the cousin of Lois Lane and becomes a fierce Clark Kent supporter when she finds out his secret, and afterward, she starts helping him figure out mysteries and hack into whatever database necessary to find criminals. Aside from Clark, Chloe is the only character that is present in all seasons of Smallville.

Where is Allison Mack now?

Well… she’s in jail. And will be until 2024, which is the extent of her sentence after pleading guilty to charges of racketeering, wire fraud, and other counts. She was a member of NXVIUM, an organization that has since been dubbed a “sex cult”, that lured young women to a community that promised to help them achieve spiritual fulfillment. It is all told in the HBO documentary series, The Vow, which details what Mack’s role was in the secret organization.

Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk)

She started off as the girl next door but then evolved to be a lot more. Lana’s parents were killed in the meteor shower that brought Clark to Earth, and later she became one of his closest friends. However, she repeatedly puts her foot down and refuses to be a part of Clark’s life while he continues to hide his secret from her. Through the course of Smallville, Lana was able to run a café, start her own company and become a fierce enemy to Lex Luthor.

Where is Kristin Kreuk now?

She’s been busy. After Smallville, she did a whole other show that lasted for four seasons. The Beauty and the Beast followed a detective (played by Kreuk) that falls in love with a man who can transform into a violent monster. After that, she played a lawyer in Burden of Truth, and recently guest-starred in the Apple TV+ series, Ghost Writer.

Lionel Luthor (John Glover)

Lex Luthor’s overbearing father is part of the reason why his heir turned out the way he did. Incapable of telling the truth, Lionel manipulates everyone around him to serve his interests, and sometimes he dives deep to concoct a story: in one of his most elaborate storylines, he pretended he had turned blind to get everyone’s sympathy. That was a dick move even for the early 00s standards.

Where is John Glover now?

Ever since Smallville, Glover hasn’t starred in a role that demanded as much time. However, he has guest-starred in several shows including Perception, The Blacklist, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, and most recently, Fear the Walking Dead.

Lois Lane (Erica Durance)

One of the most important characters in Superman stories only made it to Smallville in Season 4. Lois is the cousin of Chloe Sullivan and the daughter of a very strict General in the army. That means she has incredible research skills and a thick skin to put up with most things thrown at her. So it is no surprise that from the moment she is introduced to the story, Lois is on top of many of the bizarre phenomena that happen in Smallville and Metropolis – and most times that gets her into trouble.

Where is Erica Durance now?

After doing a five-season run as Dr. Alex Reid in Saving Hope, Durance returned to her DC origins and substituted Laura Benanti as Alura Zor-El in seasons 3 and 5 of Supergirl. She is the mother of sorts of Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist). She also reprised her Lois Lane role in the crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” alongside Welling.

Martha and Jonathan Kent (Annette O’Toole and John Schneider)

Being a parent is no easy job, but Martha and Jonathan Kent had to deal with a teenage son who was going through puberty and discovering his superpowers at the same time. But, somehow they managed to teach Clark family values, and that even though he was the most powerful being on the planet, it shouldn’t mean he had to solve his problems by force. Many episodes wrap with Martha and Jonathan sitting down with Clark and discussing what he learned by using his powers to save someone, and what could have been done differently.

Where is Annette O’Toole now?

O’Toole has kept herself quite busy after Smallville, and guest-starred in shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Halt and Catch Fire, Netflix’s The Punisher, and Kidding. She recently landed the role of Hope McCrea in another Netflix series, Virgin River. In Season 3, however, O`Toole’s character was featured in a limited capacity, since the actor couldn’t participate in filming during COVID-19 restrictions. She’s expected to fully return in future seasons.

Where is John Schneider now?

After starring in many (many, many) minor budget movies, Schneider landed at Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, at the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). The investigative soap opera premiered in 2013 and ended its run in mid-2021. Schneider played a wealthy judge named James Cryer.

Pete Ross (Sam Jones III)

Clark’s best friend in high school was an early example of how keeping a secret as big as Clark’s could damage a relationship. Pete and Clark already had some issues because Pete never trusted Lex and Lionel Luthor, and refused to give them any chance to get closer. Their friendship was strained even further when Pete discovered Clark was Kryptonian, and they ended up parting ways when Pete demanded that Clark use his powers to save his friend from trouble that he brought on himself.

Where is Sam Jones III now?

After Smallville, Jones III went straight to ER and played med student, Chaz Pratt, in the final episodes of the long-running medical series. After that, he spent one season in Blue Mountain State, in which he played a running back in the football team of the fictional university in the series. He then reprised his role in the 2016 movie Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland. His last credited role was in the 2018 horror film, All Light Will End.

Oliver Queen / Green Arrow (Justin Hartley)

A late addition to the cast but a welcome one, Oliver provided the kind of shared universe fans longed to see in movies and TV. Billionaire Oliver Queen came to Metropolis and quickly began earning his own storylines in the series. He revealed himself as the Green Arrow, a vigilante who used his archery skills to fight crime and provided a counterpoint to Clark’s personality and ideas to what it means to be a hero many times.

Where is Justin Hartley now?

After Smallville, Hartley guest-starred on shows like Mistresses and Revenge and then spent some time in The Young and the Restless. Now, he is best known as Kevin Pearson, one of the members of the family depicted on NBC’s hit drama series, This Is Us.

Kara Zor-El / Supergirl (Laura Vandervoot)

Just when Clark thought he’d lost all connection to his home planet of Krypton, in Season 7, he discovers that his cousin Kara was also saved from Krypton’s explosion and made it to Earth. But then she lives Clark’s worst nightmare as she’s captured by the government and tortured for information.

Where is Laura Vandervoot now?

The Canadian actor recently guest-starred on Supergirl… but not as Supergirl. She played Indigo, a prisoner who was caught trying to facilitate Krypton’s destruction. Vandervoot also starred in Space’s werewolf series, Bitten, and most recently had a guest role in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Jimmy Olsen (Aaron Ashmore)

Another late addition to the cast quickly became a fan-favorite. The Daily Planet photographer started a relationship with Chloe and took it upon himself to investigate the mysterious Metropolis savior who he didn’t know was Clark. Olsen’s exit from the series was one that hit fans straight in the heart.

Where is Aaron Ashmore now?

After Smallville, Ashmore starred in series like Warehouse 13 and Killjoys and guest-starred in several others such as In Plain Sight, Designated Survivor, and Lost Girl. Most recently he was featured in the main cast of Locke & Key, a Netflix supernatural series that was renewed for Season 3.

