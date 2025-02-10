Twenty-five years ago, TV was nowhere near what it is today. However, some shows were starting to push the boundaries of how series were made and slowly changed the landscape of what could be done on the small screen. One of these shows was Smallville, which pretty much set the bar for what superhero shows should look and feel like over the next 20 years. During a nostalgic panel at MegaCon in Orlando at which Collider's Maggie Lovitt was in attendance, cast members Tom Welling (Clark Kent), Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor), Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang), and Erica Durance (Lois Lane), spoke about their time on the show and its long-lasting impact on television.

When asked about how they thought that Smallville influenced other TV shows that came after it, Rosenbaum was quick to joke that "They saw that it works and they copied us." The actor also commented on the structure and approach of the production team. He told the audience:

"There are some good shows that used the format that was, you know, a little movie of the week and had high production value and, you know, I think we started it in a way, so it's kind of cool."

Of course, TV has changed a lot since 2001, but back then Smallville was one of the big references when it came to "blockbuster" television. Each episode — and especially the season premieres and season finales — felt like watching a movie, and this approach is what prompted TV producers to go bigger and bigger. For the DC universe on TV, this meant that the ambitious, interconnected shows were created with the same premise as Smallville, which was to show the early years of huge superheroes in other series like Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl.

What Has the 'Smallville' Cast Been Up To?

Image via The CW

After some years away from TV, Tom Welling had a recurring role in Lucifer as the son of Adam and Eve. Recently, he guest starred in The Winchesters and was on the Viaplay series Professionals. He reprised his role as Clark Kent in one episode of Batwoman in 2019 — Erica Durance also returned for the special episode. After Smallville, she almost immediately jumped into the medical series Saving Hope, which ran for five seasons. Durance returned to the DC world in Supergirl and in the last few years has starred in a slate of Hallmark movies.

Kristin Kreuk was one of the cast members who participated in the most TV series since she left Smallville. She was in Beauty and the Beast, The Burden of Truth, Apple TV+'s Ghostwriter, and recently, in the Fox thriller Murder in a Small Town and the Prime Video hit series Reacher. Last but not least, Michael Rosenbaum has mostly done voice work since the show ended but recently has made waves with his podcast Inside of You, in which he speaks bluntly with fellow actors about several subjects, including the Allison Mack scandal.

You can stream all ten seasons of Smallville on Max.