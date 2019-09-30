‘Smallville’ Meets the Arrowverse in Behind-the-Scenes ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Image

0

For the first time ever, The CW’s annual DC Comics crossover-palooza, this year titled “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, will encompass all six Arrowverse shows— that’s Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman—but the possibilities for outside cameos remain, uh, infinite. As we’ve learned in the last few weeks, Smallville stars Tom Welling and Erica Durance will reprise the roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane for the event to stand alongside two other Supermen (Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin) and one other Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). That’s a whole lotta’ mix n’ matching to keep straight, but a behind-the-scenes image gives a glimpse of what to expect from Crisis‘ many crossovers.

Posted by Tulloch with the caption “Lois and Clarks”, the photo appears to be on the Kent family farm and shows the first shoulder-to-shoulder photo of Smallville‘s Clark Kent and Lois lane next to Supergirl‘s Man of Steel. The lack of red-and-blue further fuels the question of whether Welling will don the full Superman suit for the first time since 2011 or if he’s just here to play a mild-mannered reporter from another planet.

Check out the image below. The Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover begins with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8.

Lois and Clarkspic.twitter.com/RgRKmcP8FV — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) September 30, 2019

For more on the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, check out the link below: