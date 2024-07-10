Superhero stories, and origin stories in particular, are all too common these days, from TV shows to the big screen. But one of the series to approach the genre best was Smallville, which explored the story of a young Clark Kent (Tom Welling) living in Smallville, Kansas, before he became Superman. The series premiered in 2001 and came to an end in 2011, after 10 seasons and over 200 episodes, and aired on the WB, which later became the CW. Its success made it DC's longest-running live-action series, as well the longest-running series on the CW until it was eventually beat by Supernatural.

With so many episodes behind it, it's understandable that some would be overlooked in favor of others, no matter how great they are, as is the case with any long-running series. From disliked episodes with redeeming qualities to hidden gems, Smallville has no shortage of underrated episodes which deserve more attention.

10 "Spell"

Season 4, Episode 8

In “Spell,” after Lana (Kristin Kreuk) read from a book of magic spells written in the 1600s in France, she, Lois (Erica Durance) and Chloe (Allison Mack) became possessed by three witches who had been burned at the stake, one of whom was a distant relative of Lana’s. The witches resumed their search for the Stones of Power, which were of Kryptonian origin, and when Clark tried to stop them, they stripped him of his powers.

“Spell” was a divisive episode in a lackluster season overall. Some fans consider it to be among the show’s worst, due to its gimmicky premise, while others consider it an underrated gem, albeit ridiculous. The episode certainly calls to mind Charmed and ‘90s Halloween classic Hocus Pocus, both of which centered around three witches. But it was fun to see the three women inhabit other characters, especially more villainous ones.

9 "Velocity"

Season 3, Episode 13

Pete (Sam Jones) got involved with a corrupt street-racing gang who used Kryptonite-enhanced fuel in their cars in “Velocity.” They wanted Pete to intentionally lose a race, and after he defied their wishes, Jason Dante (Ryan Merriman) threatened to kill him. Pete then asked Clark to use his powers to help him, and Clark was angry that Pete would make such a request—especially when Clark also had to rely on dishonesty and theft to do so.

Although some consider the Fast and Furious-like “Velocity” to be an unimportant episode, it’s notable for a few reasons—Clark inadvertently caused a man’s death, and the episode also showed the first hint of issues with Clark’s relationship with Pete. The final scene between the two of them is a powerful yet sad one, with palpable disappointment from Clark following Pete’s apology and attempt to reconnect, and some of Sam Jones’ best work in the series as Pete.

8 "Cool"

Season 1, Episode 5

While Clark and Chloe were at a party at Crater Lake in “Cool,” jock Sean Kelvin (Michael Coristine) asked Chloe out, who only gave him her number so he’d leave her alone. He later fell in the meteor-filled lake and drowned—only to be resurrected with a need for body heat, taking it from anybody he could and leaving them frozen in his wake. But no amount of heat could satisfy him, and he was always left feeling freezing.

“Cool” was a typical “freak of the week” episode of Smallville, with an interesting premise and villain. It was easy to sympathize with Sean at first—he was freezing, desperate and above all, unaware of the affect he has on the people and things around him. But he quickly became more menacing as he became aware of his powers. One of the episode’s best moments was when Sean’s victim, Jenna, froze and shattered after falling to the floor.

7 "Blank"

Season 4, Episode 19

A young man, Kevin, (Jonathan Bennett) had the power to affect people’s memory in “Blank,” and while he typically used it to erase memories after he committed thefts, he used it on Clark, causing complete amnesia. Chloe found out what happened, and with his parents out of town, she had to keep an eye on him and not only taught him about his powers but also prevented him from revealing them to others.

“Blank” was a great episode with an interesting character in Kevin, as there was more to him than it seemed. The episode also featured Chloe and Clark’s friendship and was notable for how it established Chloe’s character—especially her ability to keep secrets. Plus, it was a sweet reminder of Clark and Lana’s relationship, as Clark, despite having no memory of her, immediate fell in love with her all over again.

6 "Hex"

Season 8, Episode 17

Chloe was disappointed with her life and wished for something different during her birthday party in “Hex”—specifically, to be more like Lois. Magician Zatanna (Serinda Swan) granted that wish, leading Chloe to wake up the next morning in Lois’ body. When she and Clark found Zatanna to reverse the spell, they found the solution was simply for Chloe to no long want to be Lois. Zatanna also granted a wish for Clark, and the magician herself was searching for a magic book that would help resurrect her father.

Smallville had done body-switching plots similar to “Hex” before, and similar to those, the episode was a joy to watch as Chloe inhabited Lois’ body and remained very much herself. Although it was a lighthearted episode, the plot of “Hex" was more important to Smallville as a whole than it initially seemed. It utilized an actual DC villain, but above all, Zatanna’s granting of Clark’s wish was a huge moment for his character.

5 "Hidden"

Season 5, Episode 3

After breaking into a nuclear silo and killing the guards, Gabriel (Johnny Lewis), a former classmate of Chloe’s, warned her that he intended to detonate a missile in order to kill everyone who had been exposed to Kryptonite and suggested she leave Smallville in “Hidden.” Clark, having recently chosen to give up his powers, confronted Gabriel, only to also be shot and killed—and the only one who could save Clark was Jor-El.

“Hidden” was an intense episode—although Smallville often saw Clark literally powerless, killed or both, few episodes handled it as well as this, and the incredibly high stakes for the entire town made it that much better. It was also a bit chaotic, with a lot happening in a mere one-hour runtime, from Clark’s emotional death and resurrection to a villainous plot to destroy Smallville entirely foiled just in time.

4 "Lineage"

Season 2, Episode 7

In “Lineage,” while the Kent family was away, a strange woman, Rachel Dunleavy (Blair Brown), entered their home—and later claimed she was Clark’s biological mother and that his father was Lionel Luthor (John Glover), making Clark Lex’s (Michael Rosenbaum) sibling. Her claims led the Kents to tell Clark what happened after they found him in a cornfield. Although Clark dismissed her story, she obtained a court order for a DNA test to prove she was his mother.

“Lineage” was a highlight of Season 2. It was a great episode centered around family, and not just the Kents—all the families of Smallville faced questions of parentage in this episode, providing plenty of drama, emotional moments and apt references to chaotic talk shows. Most importantly, the episode finally delivered the story of Clark’s adoption, and the well-executed plotline and episode, and all their twists along the way, were both worth the wait.

3 "Transference"

Season 4, Episode 6

In “Transference,” due to a Kryptonian stone, Clark was drawn to the prison Lionel was in and arrived just as Lionel was about to stab Lex with a stone in an attempt to switch bodies with him and escape. Clark grabbed the stone instead, leading him to switch bodies with Lionel. The switch made Lionel aware of Clark’s powers, and he immediately began to cause chaos as Clark, while Clark was imprisoned without his powers.

“Transference” was a fun episode which played with the familiar trope of characters switching bodies. As is often the case with such plots, it was a delight to watch the two actors inhabit each other’s characters, and it showed their range. It is often cited as a fan-favorite episode, although it is often overlooked in favor of some of the more hard-hitting episodes—plus it made great use of Jimmy Eat World song “Pain.”

2 "Labyrinth"

Season 6, Episode 12

In “Labyrinth,” Clark suddenly awoke in an asylum and was told by his doctor he’d been there for the past six years, suffering from paranoid schizophrenia with delusions about superpowers, his history and the villains he’d faced. It turned out that Clark was trapped in a parallel environment in his own subconscious. Clark eventually returned to normal after the cause was found to be a Phantom trying to take over Clark’s body.

“Labyrinth” was a great episode with a fascinating premise, and it was a nice change of pace in the season. It showed a different side to Clark, as he was forced to rely on his skills and not his powers, and the person he had to save was himself. But one of the best things about the episode is the unsettling hum accompanying the score, helping the audience to relate to what Clark’s experiencing throughout.

1 "Apocalypse"

Season 7, Episode 18

In “Apocalypse,” Clark wondered if Smallville would’ve been better off if he had never arrived there, leading Jor-El (John Glover) to show him what would’ve happened if he had never gone to Earth. After seeing the very different lives of everyone, including Lex Luthor as President, Clark was then sent to Krpyton to stop Brainiac (Laura Vandervoort), who had traveled back in time to kill infant Clark. The episode was also the milestone 150th and was directed by Welling.

Like "Transference," the plot of “Apocalypse” is a classic one that’s been explored time and time again throughout pop culture, but Smallville’s take on it was a great one. The episode was a sort of wake-up call for Clark, showing him that he shouldn’t blame himself for some of the things that had happened. It also had plenty of great moments, including Lois and Clark’s “first” meeting, hinting at their future together.

