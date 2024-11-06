As far as origin stories about the Man of Steel go, none stands out quite like the television series, Smallville. Starring Tom Welling as the titular Superman, and co-star Michael Rosenbaum as his best friend and later archnemesis, Lex Luthor, the series remains one of the most revered tellings ever made of the story of Superman. Smallville ended with Welling's Clark Kent finally embracing his destiny as Superman. However, a complete look at the iconic suit wasn't seen as viewers only glimpsed it briefly underneath the character's shirt. The actor has revealed that the ending was actually a lot different.

On several occasions, The CW's Superman & Lois, which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, showcased the iconic suit. However, many would certainly have loved to see that featured in Welling's Smallville series finale ending. In a conversation with ScreenRant, Welling revealed that there was initially a very different approach to how the costume was going to get used, saying "[In] one of the final [scenes] Clark opens his shirt and finally leaps off the building. That was written [in] a completely different way," the actor recalls. "They had written where Clark sees the suit, then cut to him, pulling it on and putting the boots on." The Professionals actor goes on to reveal what had inspired his request for an alternate ending."Do you guys remember Kiefer Sutherland's 24? That show just ended, and one of the things they did in that show, it's a satellite image from space, and he's talking to [the] satellite imaging, knowing that Chloe, who he works with, is watching, and he's saying goodbye," he told the audience at Comic Con Stockholm. "He's saying, 'I can't stay, but I gotta go.'"

Welling goes on to add regarding that final scene, saying:

"I remember the takeaway from that to me was here's a guy who's gonna go out there, is gonna fight the good fight. We can't go with him, but it allows our imagination to believe he's still out there. I took that and when we were trying to figure it out in the series, I referenced that the idea that this character is gonna go out there, he's gonna be out there. We can't go with. And that's how that all came about. There was a bit of a discussion and limitation on what shots we were going to use, it was me, and Greg Beeman, who directed the episode. But the idea was I was going to force them on a crane shot to come into gear. After that, the show was over, and because it was a crane shot, and no, I wouldn't allow them to shoot any other angles of it, because that's what I wanted."

More Tales for the Man of Steel Are in the Works

The tale of Superman remains a very appealing and compelling one. The newly revamped DC Universe will dive into those waters with James Gunn's Superman. In this latest take, David Corenswet will don the red cape and Rachel Brosnahan will star as Lois Lane. Other cast members include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern, and Nicholas Hoult as antagonist Lex Luthor. Other prominent additions include Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

Beyond Gunn's work, Welling and co-star Rosenbaum are developing an animated revival of the original Smallville series. While it is a project that would interest many, the proposed sequel series has yet to overcome the hurdles set before it. "I'll tell you where it's at: We need Warner Brothers and DC to let us do it. We've got Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar,] who are very busy doing a TV show called Wednesday. But they created Smallville, they want to write it. We just need to go ahead from DC and Warner Brothers," Welling had previously revealed.

Superman will headline the beginning of the DCU exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025. You can stream all episodes of the original Smallville on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the Smallville animated series.

Smallville A young Clark Kent struggles to find his place in the world as he learns to harness his alien powers for good and deals with the typical troubles of teenage life in Smallville, Kansas. Release Date October 16, 2001 Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast Tom Welling , Cassidy Freeman , Erica Durance , Justin Hartley Main Genre Drama Seasons 10 Studio The CW Expand

