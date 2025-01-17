In the early 2000s, shameless marketing on classic network shows was not only common but the standard when it came to television programming. Perhaps the most egregious displays of overt product placement came from shows on smaller networks like the WB and its eventual successor, the CW. One show in particular, the hit Superman prequel series Smallville, had a single character often at the center of most of these marketing ploys during the show's earlier years: Sam Jones III's Pete "the Boss" Ross. So, when Pete, who was once Clark Kent's (Tom Welling) best friend, returns in the seventh season episode, "Hero," the entire narrative is framed around this very 2000s style of product placement... And boy is this Stride gum-centered episode a wild ride.

'Smallville' Devoted An Entire Episode to Product Placement

Image via the CW

Smallville's relationship with product placement harkens back to the show's earliest years at the WB. In fact, midway through the show's second season, Next TV reported that the network had entered into its first product placement deal in conjunction with Smallville. Be it Sprint Mobile, Old Spice, AOL, Microsoft, or Toyota, it wasn't uncommon to see some well-known brand pop up on the program. Many of these brands even sponsored tie-in materials, such as The Oliver Queen Chronicles, Kara and the Chronicles of Krypton, and Smallville Legends: Justice & Doom. However, these are nothing in comparison to "Hero." After a multi-season absence, "Produce Placement" Pete Ross returns to Smallville for a OneRepublic concert at a Stride gum factory. Only, because this is Smallville, a liquid form of Kryptonite ends up affecting the production, leading to a batch of K-fueled chewing gum that produces some disastrous effects.

After chewing a piece of the radioactive gum, Pete notices a loose speaker that almost falls on Kara Kent (Laura Vandervoort), who attended the concert with Jimmy Olsen (Aaron Ashmore). Unable to get to her in time, Pete (hilariously) stretches out his arms only to grab hold of her from afar, pulling her back and out of danger. While not every meteor freak in Smallville turns into a homicidal killer, Smallville has established that most with Kryptonite-crafted powers end up seeing red, and Pete falls into line here. After a serious conversation with Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum), where the LuthorCorp owner threatens to expose Chloe's (Allison Mack) identity as a meteor freak, Pete decides that the Luthors are a cancer that needs to be dealt with. Naturally, this leads him to go after Lex, and he soon gets captured, forcing Clark to step in and save his life.

Though Pete's powers don't last, he learns a valuable lesson in heroism. More than that, Pete's legacy as Smallville resident product master remains unchallenged. Centering an entire episode on the character's connection to not just Stride gum but a OneRepublic concert ("Apologize," "Stop and Stare," and "Mercy" from Dreaming Out Loud are all featured here) is pretty legendary, even as far as Smallville marketing is concerned. While "Hero" doesn't rank among anyone's favorite episodes of Smallville, it's a curious look at the incredibly overt way product placement was once handled on television, particularly on the CW.

The 'Smallville' and Stride Campaign Lasted Beyond One Episode