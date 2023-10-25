The Big Picture Smallville introduced the first live-action version of the Green Arrow, paving the way for superhero team-ups on television.

The Justice League made their first live-action appearance in Smallville's Season 6, after years of planting the seeds for their team-up.

Smallville showed audiences the potential of superheroes on television, leading to the show's shift into a full-fledged superhero-themed production.

In our modern age of comic book-related media, it's easy to take live-action superhero teams for granted. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe and shows like Titans, Doom Patrol, and the entire Arrowverse out there, it's clear that we've come a long way since the turn of the century. But one show has often been credited with helping propel the genre forward on television, a WB-turned-CW series about a young Clark Kent (Tom Welling) before he became the Man of Steel. That's right, we're talking about Smallville, and how just over halfway through the series, the show made a serious left turn into superheroics like never before.

In its sixth season, Smallville introduced the first live-action version of Oliver Queen aka the Green Arrow, who was played by future This Is Us star Justin Hartley (who had previously starred in an Aquaman TV show pilot the previous year). Hartley immediately captured fan interest as he brought the Emerald Archer to life on the small screen, leading toward the unveiling of a larger superhero triumph by Episode 11 of the season. "Justice," the last episode written and directed by Steven S. DeKnight and one of Smallville's highest-rated hours, aired on January 18, 2007, and marked the first official live-action appearance of the Justice League (and no, we didn't forget about that bad '90s pilot). But although the team appeared together in Season 6, Smallville had been planting the seeds for this team-up for years.

'Smallville' Did Superhero Team-Ups Way Before Marvel

Believe it or not, Marvel Studios didn't invent the notion of introducing superheroes in their solo stories only to later bring them together, and though Smallville didn't exactly patent the idea, they did it in live-action first. Back during the Season 4 episode "Run," Clark met a young speedster named Bart Allen (Kyle Gallner) who attempted to steal some valuable artifacts from Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum). After bailing Bart out, Clark helped the wayward runaway get out of dodge and turn over a new leaf. The following season, Clark also met the half-Atlantean prince Arthur "A.C." Curry (Alan Ritchson) and the cyborg Victor Stone (Lee Thompson Young) in the respective (and obviously titled) episodes "Aqua" and "Cyborg."

It was no wonder then that after Oliver recruited Bart to steal from Lex again, that A.C. and Victor weren't too far behind. Each of these heroes has their own personal history with Lex and LuthorCorp (who had tried to experiment on them all at some point in Smallville episodes' past), but it was their encounters with Clark Kent that helped them see the kind of heroes they could become. Only, unlike Clark, who often chose the loner path, they opted to do it all together. While we don't see the team form in real time (apparently, they've been working together for give-or-take a year by "Justice"), we do see the fruits of their labor.

Each member of Oliver's unnamed team (though he wants their group to be called "something with the word 'justice' in it") has been granted new gear, new code names, and in Victor's case some serious cybernetic upgrades that'll help up their game. Not unlike how the Avengers first united to defeat Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in 2012's The Avengers, this proto-version of the Justice League does the same to stop Lex Luthor's plot to use metahumans as his own personal army via the LuthorCorp project 33.1.

Superheroes Are Great on Their Own, But Stronger Together

Each member of Smallville's Justice League has their strengths. Bart (Impulse) is faster than even Clark, while A.C. (Aquaman) is nearly as strong. Victor (Cyborg) can hack into just about any security system, and Oliver, well, he's sort of the Batman stand-in for the group, financing the team and leading in the process. Solo, these guys are exceptional. Though they've all been kidnapped or shot by Lex at some point on the show, they each have learned from their past run-ins with Smallville's ultimate tragic figure. Not only that, but they've realized that together they're much stronger than on their own.

This is a lesson that Clark won't learn for a few more seasons. By the time Oliver becomes a main cast member in Season 8, Clark only just begins to figure out that relying on his (super) friends isn't a weakness, but a strength. Even then, he backtracks the following season, only to learn from an older group of heroes that it's vital to be able to lean on your allies. But here in "Justice," the thought of working alongside other empowered beings, with a team of heroes, is something he almost can't ignore, and though he runs off to save Bart on his own, he soon learns from his mistake and trusts his teammates.

Another thing that makes this episode work particularly well is its focus on the plot. Yes, character is important, but when uniting a group of superheroes who couldn't be more different, there must be a clear goal in mind. For the MCU's Avengers, it was Loki's threat of taking over the world, for Smallville's Justice League, it was Lex's illegal experiments on metahumans, and the results it may give him. Without any relationship drama or unnecessary characters getting in the way (Kristen Kreuk's Lana Lang doesn't even appear), the League is able to focus on its primary goal and accomplish the impossible. Even Chloe (Allison Mack) got her own superhero codename, Watchtower, as she aided the team from afar.

"Justice" Changed How People Saw 'Smallville'

At the time, folks watched Smallville because it was a teen drama that grew up into a young adult drama filled with sci-fi goodness. It was an exciting show, and comic book fans were elated to see characters like Brainiac, General Zod, and others brought to life on the small screen (especially after the disappointment that was Superman Returns). But when "Justice" aired, it showed audiences the potential that superheroes had on television, something that had been long forgotten (or poorly executed) in Hollywood since the mid-'90s.

It wasn't long before Smallville leaned further into those very same ideas. Come Season 8, which introduced new showrunners, new characters, and yearly big bads, Smallville decided that it was through with the young adult drama era and was now going to focus even more on being a superhero-themed production. From the very first episode back ("Odyssey"), Oliver, A.C., and newcomer Dinah Lance aka Black Canary (Alaina Huffman) appear, and by the end of the season, Clark is reunited with Dinah and Bart to battle Doomsday (though the monster knocks them out before they have a shot, this was still a CW show after all). Season 9 continued this idea, granting Clark a uniform with the Superman "S" proudly on his chest and introducing even more superheroes than ever (the "Absolute Justice" two-hour special being the most notable). The League grew bigger, as did Clark's role on the team.

By the final season, there was little doubt that Smallville had made the final jump to being a superhero series in the same vein as future Arrowverse projects The Flash or Supergirl. Sure, we all knew that one day Clark would put on the tights and take flight (something he finally did in the series finale), but by all accounts, Smallville never intended to lean into its leathery superhero aesthetic until Clark was ready. But "Justice" and Oliver Queen himself were a hit with fans, and we all wanted to see more of this merry band of heroes that Oliver paraded across the globe. Thankfully, the CW continued the story to hold us over just a bit longer...

'Smallville's Justice League Almost Got a Spinoff

At the end of "Justice," the team leaves Kansas to hunt down LuthorCorps's other 33.1 facilities. We don't hear much about their exploits throughout the rest of the season, though Oliver-as-Green Arrow appears via a security footage cameo in "Combat." But Smallville had an answer as to what Oliver and the gang were up to in the meantime in the form of Smallville Legends: Justice & Doom. This digital on-screen comic book explained what the League was up to during the back half of Season 6, and even tied their exploits with LuthorCorp to what Clark was dealing with in the episodes "Prototype" and "Phantom."

In the comic, the team is even united with a mysterious figure giving them guidance on how they should proceed. At first, Oliver believes this to be Clark, ready to join the team from afar, but it is later revealed to be none other than the Martian Manhunter (Phil Morris), who has been watching out for Clark since he arrived on Earth. This digital addition to the universe (which you can find now on the Season 6 DVD/Blu-ray) showed the potential that the Justice League had to be a larger entity on Smallville. In fact, many hoped that it would be the catalyst for many of these character's returns, and maybe it had something to do with that. But, according to "Justice" director Steven S. DeKnight, there may have been other plans in the works.

"At one point we were planning a spin-off; we were starting to put it together," the filmmaker told KryptonSite. "The idea was that Oliver Queen was basically giving refuge to young people with superpowers, kind of in a Professor X kind of way, putting together this team and also trying to help out these people, like he says in 'Justice' about how he helped out Victor Stone and Bart and Arthur Curry." Unfortunately, this never happened. Instead, the CW opted to reboot their DC Universe via the Arrowverse once Smallville ended, which ran for over a decade. Turns out, Smallville started a superhero TV craze after all.

