In the current streaming landscape, it's become all too common for new seasons of TV shows to feature a mere 10 episodes, and in some cases, as few as six. Back when Smallville was airing in the early aughts, however, television shows with 20-episode seasons were the norm and we kind of took it for granted — but this wasn't just on our end. During a recent panel at MegaCon with the cast of the long-running CW series, Smallville cast members Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor), Tom Welling (Clark Kent), Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang), and Erica Durance (Lois Lane) talked about the incredible production process that they dealt with weekly.

During the panel — at which Collider's Maggie Lovitt was in attendance — the Smallville alumni revealed that sometimes they received scripts for the episodes only days before they started filming, and several changes were made on the fly. With the immense work that it took to put an episode together, they barely had the time to appreciate the group effort that happened daily on set. Rosenbaum admitted that only now as he is re-watching the series can he visualize every cog that turned to deliver the whopping 217 episodes. He stated:

"I would just say that I'm looking back now and watching the show and I'm really appreciative of how hard everyone worked. And that's not just us, the crew worked incredibly long hours and put so much of their hearts on this and everyone from make-up and hair to wardrobe, technical, post-production. Those guys were working around the clock so everyone put so much love into the show and so everyone needs to be, you know, appreciated."

Is 'Smallville' Returning?

For a while now, Rosenbaum and his former co-star Tom Welling have been talking here and there about the idea of an animated sequel series to Smallville, produced by the stars themselves. However, the project has gained little traction, and recently Welling revealed that the series is "not a priority" for Warner Bros. At the same time, the actor hinted that he sees no problem in it since there's a whole universe of superheroes that the studio is working on rebranding at the moment. Welling said that "it'd be fun" if they could work together again, but they're still waiting for that green light.

With or without Welling and Rosenbaum, the Superman story will continue. This summer, the superhero is making a comeback to the big screen with David Corenswet (Twisters) donning the red-and-blue outfit, Nicholas Hoult (Nosferatu) embodying the son of Krypton's arch-enemy Lex Luthor, with James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy) at the helm as director and screenwriter. The movie has the difficult task of kicking off the new DC universe in cinemas, so fans' expectations are sky-high.

Superman premieres in theaters on July 11. You can stream all 10 seasons of Smallville on Max.