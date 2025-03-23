For those who longed to hear Remy Zero singing "Save Me" again soon, don't hold your breath — Smallville was hit with yet another devastating blow. Whispers were out there of a Smallville spin-off series happening. The original series premiered on The CW when it was known as The WB. It ran for 10 seasons and tracked Clark Kent's (Tom Welling) life growing up in Smallville, Kansas, and his high school adventures. It also had Clark being best friends with Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum). The show offered Superman fans a deeper look into Clark's upbringing.

While Smallville ended back in 2011, the love for the show has continued. Recently, the TalkVille Podcast hosted by Welling and Rosenbaum has reignited the love for the series. On the crossover episodes for "Crisis on Infinite Earths," fans saw where Welling's Superman ended up, and it brought back our deep love for the show. This is why fans were so excited about the idea of a reboot or sequel series in the works. And with David Corenswet's Superman making his debut in James Gunn's Superman, it seemed a perfect time for it. But according to Rosenbaum and Welling, that universe might be why a Smallville series is off the table.

The animated spin-off series is, according to Smallville co-creator Alfred Gough, on hold. Gough spoke on the podcast, saying: “Warners has obviously gone through a lot, and I think the fact that they are in the process of rebooting Superman again, kind of unfortunately, I think, keeps our thing off the table for a bit,” Gough told Rosenbaum and Welling. “Everything comes around in one form or another, I just read the other day that they are rebooting Buffy for Hulu.”

The Show That Brought Superman to a New Generation

Smallville was, for many years, our Superman show. Welling's Clark took us from the Smallville years through his time in Metropolis, and we even saw Clark and Lois (Erica Durance) fall in love. The show meant a lot to fans of Superman because it was our introduction to the franchise. For many millennials, this was the version of Superman they knew the best because we only had Brandon Routh's Superman briefly in Superman Returns and the older Christopher Reeve movies to turn to. You'd be hard-pressed to find a Superman fan who doesn't know every single word to the Smallville theme song. So, while the show is currently "off the table," hopefully the animated continuation can have its time somewhere down the line.

