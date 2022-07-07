Clark Kent and Lex Luthor are back together again, this time for a podcast. Smallville stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum have set an official release date for their upcoming podcast TalkVille. The podcast from Cumulus Media will debut on Wednesday, July 13, with new episodes dropping weekly every Wednesday. The podcast will be available to listeners via the TalkVille website, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

TalkVille is a Smallville rewatch podcast hosted by Welling and Rosenbaum. Each week, the duo will rewatch an episode of Smallville and share behind-the-scenes stories and information for each one. Along with chatting with each other, the two have made a hotline available. Listeners can call into the show and share any thoughts, questions, and other comments related to Smallville and have them addressed by Rosenbaum and Welling. TalkVille also marks the second podcast for Rosenbaum, following Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.

The podcast comes over 10 years after Smallville finished its run on The WB/The CW. It ran for a total of 10 seasons, clocking in at over 200 episodes. The series follows a young Clark Kent (Welling), a teenager with super abilities growing up in Smallville, Kansas. Despite his best efforts to fit in with those around him, Clark can't ignore his differences, especially when he finds out that he's from another planet. Throughout the series, Clark faced typical high school challenges while also learning more about his powers, his history, and striving to protect his loved ones and the citizens of Smallville. Along the way, he befriends Lex Luthor (Rosenbaum), who's set on figuring out why Clark seems so different.

In a statement about the podcast, Welling said, "I’m glad we’re finally able to do this! Looking forward to rewatching the series, sharing stories and revealing insights from my time on ‘Smallville." Rosenbaum added, "'Smallville’ was one of the most successful series on television, and it’s the most successful thing I’ve ever been a part of. Rewatching these old episodes with Tom is like going back in time… and it’s a happy place.”

Smallville also starred Kristin Kreuk as Lana, John Glover as Lionel Luthor, Annette O'Toole and John Schneider as Martha and Jonathan Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, and more. During its tenure, the show brought in additional recurring characters including Zod (Callum Blue), Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Justin Hartley), Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Laura Vandervoort), and others. The show was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

All seasons of Smallville are now streaming on Hulu.