Fewer characters have enjoyed the lasting and enduring effect on television and entertainment, like the Man of Steel. Superman has been a steady feature of superheroes, spawning several adaptations. As we look forward to James Gunn's Superman, set to hit theaters next summer, marking the start of the new DC Universe. We also say farewell to The CW's latest take on the Kryptonian hero, in Superman & Lois, which comes to a close with its fourth and final season. However, none can quite compare to the longevity and appeal of Smallville, which ended its run well over a decade ago. Now, original series star, Erica Durance, has discussed what she would want from a potential return for her version of Lois Lane in an upcoming revival series.

Original series stars, Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, who portrayed the Man of Steel and the Kryptonian's best friend/future arch nemesis, Lex Luthor respectively, are yet to receive the official greenlight on their potential animated Smallville revival series. Speaking with Screen Rant, Durance, who plays Superman's love interest in the series, shared her thoughts on what she'd like to see from her character going forward.

The actor's comments read:

"I'd love to have explored where she would have gone further in her career. Whether it was for her to be a mother, how she balanced all of that. I'd like to delve a little more into her past, her experiences with her dad, and how her upbringing shaped her a little bit more and just seeing her grow into another person, a grown up version of herself. But I'd love to keep her complicated and full of conflict and not always doing the right thing and not always saying the right thing, because there [are] more people like that out there, I think, in the world, than the ones that seem to be super slick."

A Revival Series Is Coming - Soon

Close

An enduring tribute to the Son of Krypton, Smallville, which was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, ran from 2001 to 2011. It offered a highly relatable take on Superman's origin story, which helped usher in other superhero shows like Arrow and The Flash. While David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult represent the future of the Man of Steel and Lex Luthor respectively, in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC universe. Smallville stars Welling and Rosenbaum have a potential pitch coming for their revival series.

"Tom and I are working on a Smallville animated series that we're trying to get made. It's gonna take time. But the creators of Smallville are attached, they want to be a part of it. And we, you know, when it's the right time, we'll pitch it. You know, we're working on it and we have some loose animation that we've worked [on] with someone who was just awesome. It looks great. So if we can get that made, that'd be awesome."

Superman will headline the beginning of the DCU exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025. You can stream all of the original Smallville on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the Smallville animated series.

Smallville A young Clark Kent struggles to find his place in the world as he learns to harness his alien powers for good and deals with the typical troubles of teenage life in Smallville, Kansas. Release Date October 16, 2001 Cast Tom Welling , Cassidy Freeman , Erica Durance , Justin Hartley Main Genre Drama Studio The CW Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Seasons 10 Expand

Watch on Hulu