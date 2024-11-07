Beyond James Gunn's Superman, which arrives in theaters next summer, there remains one more Superman-led project which has been on the lips of fans of the Man of Steel. The CW's Smallville was one of the most beloved tales of the son of Krypton and Tom Welling brought the titular hero to life in a show that ran from 2001 to 2011. The actor, alongside co-star, Michael Rosenbaum, have been developing a pitch for an animated continuation of the original series. News of where the animated sequel series stands will be welcome among audiences, and Welling has offered a new update.

Speaking with Screen Rant during Comic Con Stockholm, the original star opened up more about the proposed animated sequel. The Smallville sequel, despite drawing quite a lot of interest from fans, is yet to be greenlit, and Welling explains that the hold up goes back to the studios. "We want it to work," Welling said. "The honest answer is we have not been able to get Warner Brothers to give us the thumbs up. We need their permission." Welling goes on to clarify that the studio were yet to respond to him and co-star Rosenbaum's pitch. He added:

"[Laughs] We haven't even gotten a response! It's the weirdest thing because it is more of a fan-driven idea. It's not going to be a blockbuster. It's not going to be a financial windfall for any of us. We all like each other, we all like working together, and if we could do it, it'd be fun. But Warner Bros. - and I'm not hating on them - they just haven't gotten back to us. It's not a priority for them. It's like a not-returning-phone-calls-thing. [laughs]"

There Is Significant Interest in Getting a Sequel Series Made

Welling wouldn't be drawn in on how the proposed sequel would deal with certain key plots such as the return of Lionel Luthor. However, the actor confirmed that original television show creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, were interested in a comeback. "We want Al and Miles to write it," Welling revealed. "They've expressed interest, but they're also busy working on Wednesday with Tim Burton. I think because it's not a big financial gain for anybody, it's getting less [priority.]" In recent times, Warner Bros' wing of superheroes has undergone significant change with its leadership. The aforementioned Gunn and Peter Safran, lead an all-new DCU as co-CEOs with the first phase of the new DCU titled "Chapter 1 - Gods and Monsters" already mapped out. Gunn and Rosenbaum are friends, and the possibility of Rosenbaum contacting the filmmaker regarding the sequel was put to Welling. The actor responded:

"I know! We joked about it. Michael says, 'Oh, James is so busy.' I think it'd be a fun idea. We already have the animation done. I don't know if Michael shared it already, but we have a poster for it. It's [with] the cast and Lionel Luthor looming behind [them.]"

Only time will tell if the Smallville animated sequel series will eventually get done, but hope still remains for eager members of the fandom. Welling and Rosenbaum aren't the only individuals from the original series who have expressed an interest in returning. Erica Durance, who played Lois Lane in Smallville, has expressed an interest in making a return as well. "I'd like to delve a little more into her past, her experiences with her dad, and how her upbringing shaped her a little bit more and just seeing her grow into another person, a grown up version of herself," the actress revealed previously.

Superman will headline the beginning of the DCU exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025. You can stream all seasons of the original Smallville on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the Smallville animated series.

