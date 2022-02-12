Tom Welling fans, our time has come! The Smallville actor is set to star in a new action-thriller titled Deep Six from writer-director Scott Windhauser, known for his film Death in Texas. Windhauser is a master of his genre and bringing Welling into the mix is fun for fans of the actor. In an exclusive from Deadline, it was announced that the cast also includes Without Remorse star Cam Gigandet, Sidhartha Mallya, Cher Cosenza, who previously worked with Windhauser on Death in Texas, Al Linea, and Alessia Alciati. Emanuele Moretti is producing the film for The Motus Studios.

Playing Clark Kent in the WB series Smallville turned Welling into a household name for following the show's decade-long run. The role was not precisely action-heavy despite being a show about Superman, but we have since seen Welling in shows like Lucifer, where he had a bit more to do. However, it does seem that Deep Six will give us plenty of Welling! Filming begins shooting in April in Rome, Italy, where Welling will play Terry, a man released from prison who must go undercover to try and take on the Cosa Nostra in Italy. But it isn't exactly easy, especially when his six-man undercover unit is taken out. It results in Terry riding shotgun with a psychotic killer, who just might figure out that he's working with the cops.

Windhauser shared his excitement to be working with Welling and this incredible cast. "I really lucked out to get to work with such a great actor like Tom. I think he is really going to open a lot of eyes with his role," said Windhauser. "He gets to go to toe-to-toe with Cam in a game of cat and mouse that the audience will love. I can't wait to show the world this project."

Gigandet and Welling going head-to-head is something that does feel like a fever dream to many of us who lived through the early 2000s. Superman fighting Twilight's big bad is definitely something that would have had Tumblr so happy, but it's nice to see that both Gigandet and Welling are working hard — we can't wait to see what they bring to these roles! Deep Six is a fascinating turn for an actor like Welling, and breaking from the superhero mold that we've seen him in for so long could be a positive boost to his career. And working with Windhauser is a delightful bonus!

Deep Six does not yet have a release date.

