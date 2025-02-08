Smallville was one of the longest running shows in superhero history - and on its parent network, the CW, amassing a whopping 217 episodes over 10 seasons. While the show managed to bring its own unique take on Clark Kent's early days, it led to some episodes that were downright weird. Season 4's "Spell" saw Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk) possessed by the spirit of a witch. The Season 5 episode "Lexmas" not only doubles as a Smallville-style take on It's a Wonderful Life, but it also pushed Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum) fully onto the path to becoming Superman's archenemy. There's also an entire episode that served as a stealth advertisement for gum. That's not a joke, by the way — an actual episode had someone getting superpowers from gum. But there's one idea that Smallville never touched...mainly because Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent, said that he refused to do it. What exactly caused Welling to draw the line?

‘Smallville’ Wanted To Do a Musical Episode – and Tom Welling Wouldn’t Have Shown Up if They Did It

Welling has opened up about his experiences filming Smallville during co-hosting the TalkVille podcast with Rosenbaum; the two will often revisit episodes and give their honest opinions. When it came to the Season 6 episode 'Noir', he revealed that it was originally slated to be a musical — an idea he wasn't really fond of: "That episode was supposed to be a musical. A musical noir. And when they brought it up to me, I literally was… I will not show up to work and do it." While Welling has previously discussed some Smallville storylines that he wasn't a major fan of, his refusal to do a musical episode makes a lot of sense in context. While Smallville dipped its toes into weird territory, a musical wouldn't really fit with the show's science-fiction or drama elements. It makes sense to have a musical episode on Buffy the Vampire Slayer or Supernatural, since those incidents could be chalked up to magic, but Smallville is an entirely different story.

There may have been another reason why Welling was never considering doing a musical episode. At the time Smallville Season 6 was airing, its original network — the WB — had transitioned into the CW. Smallville was arguably the poster child of the new network, and that meant Welling was by default the face of said network; going for a musical episode might have seemed like an infamous case of Smallville jumping the shark or the worst kind of ratings grab. Welling and TalkVille guest Aaron Ashmore, who played Jimmy Olsen, freely admitted that they weren't great singers either.

‘Noir’ Is a'Smallville' Episode That Lives Up To Its Name