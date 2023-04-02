From logical-mathematical to linguistic, there are very different types of intelligence. And just like in real life, fictional characters range the whole span of the intelligence scale. While there are countless funny and not-so-smart on-screen personalities that viewers absolutely love, watching a highly intelligent individual command a scene can be a delightful experience.

Whether fighting the enemy or simply doing what they love the most, these compelling characters frequently manage to come out on top, making wise choices and surprising viewers with their inspiring and quotable lines. To celebrate well-written TV personalities, we look back at some of the smartest characters in a series (according to Reddit), from House to Walter Bishop.

10 Shawn Spencer from 'Psych' (2006–2014)

Psych tells the story of a novice sleuth who persuades the police that he has psychic powers (which is an admirable deed by itself). As a result, Shawn (James Roday) is recruited as a consultant to help solve complicated cases with the help of his best friend Gus (Dulé Hill).

Although the character is not the psychic he claims to be, he is a very observant individual with an excellent memory. It also helps that he is frequently lucky, always being at the right place at the right time. Even though a Reddit user was possibly joking when they mentioned his name on a post, DoctorofMathematics came to the character's defense: "You're selling Shawn short. He has pretty good people skills and street smarts IMO."

9 Doctor House from 'House' (2004–2012)

House has been around for some time now, and it's pretty clear that everyone has at least heard of it. For those who aren't familiar with the series, it centers around Hugh Laurie's Doctor Gregory House (created by David Shore), a medical genius who heads a team of young diagnosticians.

In addition to all of his hilarious comebacks and impressive skills, House also masters the art of intelligence. Although the character comes off as rude and selfish at times, he is undoubtedly one of the smartest personalities to ever grace the small screen. "No Dr. House?" A now-deleted account comments on a Reddit post.

8 Michael Scofield from 'Prison Break' (2005–2017)

Following the story of a man (Wentworth Miller) who attempts to help his brother (Dominic Purcell) escape from prison, Prison Break is one of the most beloved series of the genre, and part of what makes it so special to worldwide audiences is undoubtedly Wentworth's mastermind Michael Scofield.

On Reddit, a user did not hesitate to name Paul Scheuring's character one of the smartest: "Michael Scofield from Prison Break," Sincredible rightly said. Quite frankly, Scofield is an extremely well-written character that blows many people's minds away with his observant and creative traits.

7 Rick Sanchez from 'Rick and Morty' (2013 -)

One of the main leads to Rick and Morty — a high-rated animated series that follows the intergalactic adventures of an alcoholic scientist and his grandson Morty — Rick Sanchez is pretty much a genius (even if also nihilistic and slightly reckless), and you can always find him creating complex scientific inventions.

Many Redditors, including meowskywalker, acknowledge that the character created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon certainly possesses great intelligence: "Rick Sanchez is the obvious answer. The central premise is that no one is smarter than him."

6 The Doctor from 'Doctor Who' (2005 -)

Narrating the adventures of a highly intelligent, time-traveling Time Lord from another planet who changes appearances when regenerating near death, legendary British series Doctor Who is a creative and entertaining show that offers audiences a captivating premise.

The Doctor is at the center of the series, and without them, there would be no show. There is hardly any doubt that the character itself — as well as the people he reincarnates as — are some of the most clever written in TV history, and that is thanks to Sydney Newman. "Caused the Big Bang. Then rebooted the universe because one person was missing," a Redditor commented.

5 Hannibal Lecter from 'Hannibal' (2013–2015)

Mads Mikkelsen brings to life one of the most popular versions of the fictional serial killer in Hannibal, though the character's depiction on-screen dates back to 1985 with Brian Cox's impressive performance in Manhunter. The series is based on the novels by Thomas Harris and focuses on Hannibal's relationship with FBI criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy).

It isn't hard to imagine why Hannibal stands out as one of the cleverest TV personalities on the platform — after all, he is a very intelligent and cultured individual who values manners (even if he has done... questionable things). "His mind palace is without peer," a user wrote.

4 Mr. Spock from 'Star Trek' (1966–1969)

Leonard Nimoy's on-screen counterpart has successfully stolen many people's hearts with his loyalty, autonomy, and intelligence. The character appears in the iconic Star Trek series, which is set in the 23rd century and centers around Captain James T. Kirk's (William Shatner) and his crew's space adventures.

It is pretty obvious that Nimoy's character is one of the smartest of the bunch, and a deleted account on the platform helps explain the point: "The Vulcan calculated a slingshot trajectory for the Enterprise to Time Travel back home, in his head! For gosh sakes, I can barely calculate the tip on a restaurant bill."

3 Lester Freamon from 'The Wire' (2002–2008)

The Wire's Lester Freamon, played by Clarke Peters, is a fictional detective — and a very good one — in the Baltimore police. The HBO show, which is highly regarded as one of the best crime series ever made, takes place in the crime scene of Baltimore and invites viewers to sneak peek inside the lives of those involved, from police officers to gang members.

With his clever methods and highly quotable lines, Freamon is one of the most intelligent and effective officers in the series (and possibly in TV history), and therefore takes a deserving spot on this list. "Real police. McNutty could never," MexusRex commented. "McNulty only thinks he's as smart as Freamon actually is," another user added.

2 Harold Finch from 'Person of Interest' (2011–2016)

Considered "a legend" among Redditors, Michael Emerson's Harold Fincher is one of Person of Interest's main characters. In the show, the character is a software genius who creates a surveillance Artificial Intelligence machine in order for the government to prevent crimes before they happen.

Members of the platform have nothing but good things to say about Emerson's character. "This guy invented a machine that spied on the entire world, taught it how to predict people, and used it to save the lives of innocent people when the law couldn't - along with whatever other gadgets and resources he had up his sleeve for the team," a now-deleted user wrote. "Finch is a legend, definitely one of the smartest yet grounded characters I've ever seen on tv."

1 Walter Bishop from 'Fringe' (2008–2013)

Played by John Noble, Walter Bishop is an eccentric mastermind and a pivotal character in the sci-fi mystery series Fringe, which follows an FBI agent (The Last of Us' Anna Torv) obliged to work with the character and his son (Joshua Jackson) in order to unveil answers to an unexplained phenomenon.

Although Walter's personality can be quite tough to deal with at times, he is, no doubt, a loyal and brilliant individual, and a few Redditors seem to agree. "John Noble turned that show into something amazing," Regula96 replied.

