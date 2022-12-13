Superheroes are much more than just incredibly strong and ridiculously fast characters racing in to defeat villains in a fistfight. More often than not, it is actually their intelligence that helps them overcome their enemies as opposed to their physical strength.

The DCEU has some of the smartest characters in comic book history, including a street-fighting vigilante labeled 'The World's Greatest Detective' and a villain who uses electrical diodes and antennas to enhance his brain power. Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are at the helm of the DCEU, there is opportunity to bring some of the most intelligent characters from the comic books to the big screen.

10/10 Joker

The Joker (Jared Leto) may appear as little more than an insane criminal inventing schemes and plots on the fly, but really he is one of the most intelligent people The Dark Knight has ever faced. He disguises his intellect with unpredictability and seemingly erratic decision-making, prompting his enemies to underestimate him on the regular.

Audiences haven't seen a great deal of the Joker's intelligence in the DCEU yet, but they know that he bested Batman by killing Robin, something that obviously took a huge amount of planning and intellect. It's a shame fans didn't get to see how this played out, however, as it would have been one of the DCEU's biggest and most shocking moments.

9/10 Lex Luthor

The DCEU's Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) may not yet have shown the intellect of his comic book counterpart, but he has still proven himself to be a formidable opponent for both Superman and Batman.

Of course, the whole Doomsday plot wasn't his brightest idea - not to mention the jar of granny's peach tea - but fans would love to see more of Luthor's incredible genius in the DCEU. The Justice League post-credit scene saw the character break out of jail, and hopefully, it isn't long before he returns to wreak havoc on Metropolis once again.

8/10 Superman

Superman's epic return to the fold in the Black Adam post-credit scene has got DC fans ecstatic about what's to come next. Henry Cavill has promised fans a more hopeful version of his character, and fans are hopeful that means Clark Kent will be given more of an opportunity to show audiences just how smart he is.

In the DCEU thus far, Superman has solved almost all of his problems by punching people, throwing things, and snapping necks. Moving forward, audiences want to see the last son of Krypton face off against a different threat, one that requires him to use his journalistic instincts and intelligence as well as his multitude of powers to overcome.

7/10 Lois Lane

Image via Warner Bros.

Sure, Clark Kent could beat his long-time love interest Lois Lane (Amy Adams) in an arm wrestle, but it's doubtful he'd be able to do so in a game of chess. Lois has become a key part of the DCEU since her introduction in Man of Steel, endearing herself to audiences with her tenacity, journalistic skill, and determination.

There's no stopping Lois once she gets wind of a story, like digging into Lexcorp helps uncover Lex Luthor's villainous intentions in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Thankfully, Adams has confirmed that she is open to return to the role, and Gunn will definitely elevate the character to even greater heights. Watch this space!

6/10 Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) has a litany of talents and skills at her disposal. Not only can she speak a variety of languages and use just about any weapon known to man (and some that aren't yet known to man), but she also holds down a full-time job working as the curator of antiquities at the Louvre Museum.

Fans barely even understand what that job title means, further highlighting just how intelligent Diana Prince must be to work there. Diana also played a huge role in assembling the Justice League and put herself in harm's way when she fought against the Nazis in World War II - something that not only took intellect but also a tremendous amount of bravery.

5/10 Amanda Waller

Image Via Warner Bros.

Keeping the Suicide Squad in check is no easy feat, yet Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) has - more or less - managed to do so on two separate occasions. Beyond that, she's also helped save the world multiple times and is constantly planning and preparing strategies to ensure she is always one step ahead of her enemies (and even her allies too).

Perhaps the greatest testament to Waller's intellect is the fact that she did the impossible (at least in the DCEU, anyway) and worked out that Bruce Wayne is Batman. She also gave Batman the files that helped him assemble the Justice League. Fans expect Waller to play a crucial role in the universe moving forward, and given the character's ruthlessness and unbelievable intelligence, they couldn't be happier about that.

4/10 Batman

Image via HBO Max

If it weren't for two things, Batman (Ben Affleck) would have been left for dead on the streets of Gotham years ago. Those things being the fantastic gadgets his immense wealth allows him to purchase and his gigantic intellect. He isn't called 'The World's Greatest Detective' for no reason.

Ordinarily, Batman might be expected to rank high among the most intelligent heroes, but the DCEU hasn't focused on Batman's detective skills that much. In fact, the most detecting he's done in his few appearances thus far was tracking down Barry Allen. Affleck's future is very much up in the air at the moment, but if he does return, fans hope to see him using his brain as well as his fists.

3/10 Doctor Fate

It could be claimed that Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) has an unfair advantage when it comes to his intelligence, given that his helmet literally allows him to see the future. He uses this to his advantage in Black Adam, making the brave and heroic decision to sacrifice himself in order to save Hawkman (Aldis Hodge).

It's a shame that in his brief appearance in the DCEU, audiences didn't get to see Doctor Fate's entire array of powers, which include telepathy and telekinesis, as this would likely have catapulted him further up the list. Still, Doctor Fate has already proven to be a fan-favorite character, with many fans clamoring for him to be given his own standalone project; one that would allow them to see even more of his exceptional intelligence.

2/10 The Thinker

With a name like The Thinker (Peter Capaldi), the character can't exactly be dumb, can he? The Thinker's incredible intelligence (supposedly) comes as a result of the electronics embedded in his head which amplify his cognition. Doctor Gaius Grieves - The Thinker's real name - was in charge of the development of Project Starfish, and he spent years experimenting on Starro and its hosts.

Grieves was unnecessarily cruel in this role, often torturing the alien in the hope of better understanding it, which eventually lead to Grieves' demise. While he may have been hyper-intelligent, Grieves underestimated both Starro and Task Force X, leading the villain to the brutal death his actions and attitude deserved.

1/10 Cyborg

via Looper

Victor Stone (Ray Fisher) struggled to adapt to his new powers and life in the wake of the tragic accident that changed him forever. But once he opened his eyes to the new possibilities that lay ahead for him, he saw how much of a difference he'd be able to make to the world. He may not have been given the screen time he deserved (in the theatrical cut, anyway), but it didn't take long for audiences to understand just how intelligent Cyborg is.

Firstly, he can hack into any computer database in the world, even managing to hack and pilot one of Batman's vehicles. Beyond that, his auto-defense system is able to detect any threat, even detecting Superman's brief villainous turn after being brought back from the dead. His human upbringing allows him to know the importance of humanity, while the machine half of him allows him to assess things coldly and make instant decisions.

