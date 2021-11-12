Anyone who’s read or seen Game of Thrones knows the show is not just a clash of egos. As far as tactical and intellectual capabilities go, some of the characters showed unrivaled prowess. With an array of plots, subplots, and story arcs, dare we say the narrative offers various standards by which to judge intelligence. Though the penchant for extreme bloodshed often takes a front seat in the show, it’s undeniable that staying alive long enough or having a shot at the Iron Throne required a certain amount of intelligence.

Many lives were lost along the line but in the middle of the power plays emerged some of the most brilliant minds, some so surprising that we have to turn to the famous words of Tywin Lannister, “The greatest fools are ofttimes more clever than the men who laugh at them”. With that in mind, let’s just put it out there that some of these names may shock you (many will not). All in all, a select few in the show proved that most times it isn't brawn but brains that fuel who takes the crown.

RELATED: 11 Most Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Deaths, Ranked

11. Qyburn

Image via HBO

Qyburn (Anton Lesser) gives off more of a mad scientist vibe than anything else, but that is enough to get him on this list. His pure lack of empathy makes it easy for him to pursue knowledge at all costs. Though that gave him a major case of tunnel vision, it also made him one of the most revered healers in Westeros.

Another super smart move Qyburn made was to choose the right allies. Not many masters (or in this case, mistresses) would turn a blind eye to his unethical experimentation. But his symbiotic relationship with Cersei offers the perfect cover for him to fund and carry out his work. Unfortunately, it's that same unquenchable thirst for knowledge that led to his demise. In a twist of poetic justice, he dies at the hand of his own reanimated creation, the Mountain.

10. Lady Olenna Tyrell

Image via HBO

There is no debate here, Lady Olenna (Diana Rigg) wowed viewers with her keen knowledge of the intricacies of Westeros politics. However, she was much more than just a walking repository of public affairs. The matriarch of the Tyrell and earned herself the moniker the Queen of Thorns on account of her sharp tongue. Beyond knowing how to deliver a sound tongue lashing, she’s well-versed in using her words to get what she wants.

However, her tongue isn’t all that’s sharp; her mind can equally run zig-zags around some of the greatest contenders in the game. Even more commendable is her ability to lay low and play dumb while implementing her Trojan-horse-like strategies within enemy walls. The verdict: she’s a ruthless, yet seemingly harmless wise owl who turned out to be a revered master manipulator on the show.

9. Tywin Lannister

Image via HBO

Not much of a skilled swordsman himself, Tywin Lannister makes up for it by the way of his brain. Both in terms of tactical skills and intellect, he’s pretty much rivaled by very few. What really makes him stand out is his proficiency in war and politics; two important things that keep people alive long enough to play the actual Game of Thrones. It’s this same tact and sharp mind that equated the Lannister name with power, prestige, and wealth. While he still breathed, the man practically controlled the Iron Throne through the office of the Hand of the King. Think about it, sometime around Season 3, the man conquered the entire North and emerged victorious in the War of the Kings without lifting a sword. If that’s not intelligence at play, then nothing really is.

8. Samwell Tarly

Image via HBO

The embodiment of the term “brains over brawn”, Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) is one character that’s increasingly underestimated. It’s also worth adding that he’s the antithesis of Qyburn, who’s probably the only character in the show with an intellect as sharp as his. His outward burliness and all-around timidness portray him as a pretty average guy. But what he lacks in brute force, he makes up for with one of the keenest minds in the kingdom. As a result, after many a day stuck with his nose in a book, he’s daringly proficient in approaching the most difficult tasks.

In between figuring out how to kill the White Walkers and discovering the truth behind Jon’s heritage, it is evident that he’s got quite the keen intellect. Besides his book smarts, Samwell has something that most characters in Game of Thrones can’t boast of — emotional intelligence. How that serves him in the ruthless world he’s born into is up for debate, but it sure does make him a fan favorite.

7. Cersei Lannister

She may not be the most beloved character, nor the most honorable, but there is no doubt that Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) earned her spot on this list. From the start, she’s a bold and seasoned strategist who’s not afraid to get her or other people’s hands dirty. Being the only daughter in the Lannister family taught her early on how to make it in the boys club. Which only made it easier for her to claw her way up to the top to the position of the first Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. You’ve got to give it to the woman, her shrewd political acumen made one of the strongest players in the Game of Thrones. Unfortunately for her, and fortunately for most, her own hatred and vengefulness clouded her vision and orchestrated her downfall.

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke Describes Her "Complex" Queen in 'Game of Thrones' Prequel

6. Sansa Stark

Image via HBO

Who would have thought, that a typical damsel in distress-type would evolve into one of the sharpest minds on the show? Earlier in the series, Sansa’s (Sophie Turner) greatest ambition in life was to become somebody’s wife, but boy did life experiences change that viewpoint swiftly. The moment Sansa decided to abandon the victim card and learn from her oppressors, her mind opened up to the true nature of mankind. Most people would have buckled under the pressure of dealing with characters like Cersei Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon, and the infamous Littlefinger. But not Sansa, she bade her time, stayed alive, and carefully studied anyone worth a second glance. At the end of the day, it sharpened her mind enough to see the truth even when it was hiding behind the beloved Mother of Dragons.

5. Bran Stark

Image via HBO

With him being the Three-Eyed Raven, it's easy to discredit Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright); after all, he’s got the mother of all cheat sheets embedded in his head. The thing is, not many people would thrive with the knowledge he’s been blessed with. It's his ability to constantly keep his eye on the bigger picture that sets him apart. Let’s put the topic of the Three-Eyed Raven aside for a moment, Bran demonstrates a keen knowledge of political affairs. Take the instance where Rob went off to war and left him in charge of affairs at Winterfell. It just goes to show that he had a sharp political proficiency even before Sansa came into her own.

Bottom line, he’s definitely a smart one. Think about it, navigating his disability after losing his home and carrying the weight of all the knowledge in the universe. It takes an intelligent (and brave, if we may add) person to do that.

4. Tyrion Lannister

Image via HBO

If you’re judging based on clear-cut, unfiltered intelligence, then Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is your man. He does not possess the reckless streak that brought down Cersei, and perhaps that’s what makes him one of the wisest men in all Westeros. Perhaps it’s his black sheep status or just plain sense, but Tyrion has had to teach himself most things. This lone skill has made it a lot easier for him to adapt and improvise even in the face of some dicey situations. Another plus for Tyrion is how he understands the importance of allies. The man doesn’t mind going out of his way to get the right people — no matter how seemingly insignificant — on his side.

He’s equally a brilliant strategist, which makes him more like his father than either of them would care to admit. Though in the later seasons, his judgment becomes questionable, there is no doubt that his intellectual skills have saved the day on multiple occasions.

3. Varys

Image via HBO

A master manipulator and a skillful player in his own right, Varys (Conleth Hill) did not earn the name “Master of Whispers” by lounging on his behind. His story is even more commendable since he was born with no title or resources but managed to rise from squalor and eventually rub shoulders with the most powerful men in Westeros. He’s somewhat of a super spy, by the reason of his network of “little birds” which as most people know are a group of inconspicuous street kids. How he’s managed to sit on all the sensitive information he holds is nothing short of a feat of great intelligence. The fact that no one can pinpoint his motives is probably a contributing factor. However, with his little tidbits of information here and there, he manages to remain yards ahead of his contenders

Crowning it all is his well-honed ability to manipulate even the most intelligent men. It’s probably what kept him alive for so long.

2. Petyr Baelish

Image via HBO

A whole library could be written on this character’s intellect and tact, but we will try to narrow it down to a couple of paragraphs. Call him a master of chaos because Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen), popularly known as Littlefinger thrives where there is disarray. Rather than run from the chaos, Baelish has long since embraced it and harnessed it to meet his self-serving needs. The man isn’t afraid to use everything and everyone around him as a means to an end. Though he has a penchant to land in sticky situations, he is equally skilled in the art of weaseling his way out of them. Most likely, his glaring lack of anything close to a moral compass is probably one of the many reasons he’s gotten so far in the game.

What truly kept him alive longer than most people on this list is his puppeteering skills. Baelish controls people from behind the scenes which means he hardly faces any backlash of his own. In a nutshell, he’s not disillusioned about the nature of the game. That’s undoubtedly how he clawed himself up from the pits of lower-class nobility to being aligned with some of the most powerful people in the seven kingdoms.

1. Davos Seaworth

Image via HBO

Davos Seaworth has proven to have one of the keenest and practical-minded characters on the show. No doubt, his experience during his smuggling days has honed his judgment and opened his eyes to the true nature of man. It’s also made him a master of abstract thinking who has learned to anticipate all given outcomes. It's that level of preparedness that makes him quite proficient, and not just in a street smart way either.

Davos balances out his IQ with a well-attuned EQ, which goes a long way to ground him. Unlike some of the contenders on this list (Cersei, if we are going to name names) his emotions stabilize him. Perhaps the reason why he can be considered the most intelligent is that he’s inherently always right. So, based on pure cleverness, and not ambition, manipulation, and vengeance, Davos takes the cup.

KEEP READING: Why Arya Was the Most Satisfying Character on 'Game of Thrones'

'Moon Knight': First Footage Reveals a Tortured Oscar Isaac 'Moon Knight' is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email