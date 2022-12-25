2022 was a great year for horror, with fans getting a whole new batch of thrilling scares and unsettling stories to sink their teeth into. From original titles to new entries in classic franchises, there was something exciting for everyone's bloody interests, both in theaters and from the biggest names in streaming.

Along with these stories came a slew of new (and familiar) characters, all united by the misfortune of being at the center of films about killers and monsters. While many of these characters made horrible decisions when faced with the terrors of their respective stories, here are some protagonists who took the hand they were dealt and did the best they could to turn things around.

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Tess Plays House - 'Barbarian'

Zach Cregger's Barbarian follows Tess, a young woman who arrives at an Airbnb only to find it mistakenly double-booked and now occupied by a man with unclear intentions. When it's eventually revealed that what lurks in the depths of the house is the true threat, Tess has to do everything she can to escape.

Once Tess is taken captive by the feral woman known only as "The Mother", the audience is led to believe she may be dead and gone as the story shifts over to the perspective of Justin Long's "AJ". When we see her again, however, she's alive and well in the dungeons of the house. Having realized her captor's goal isn't to kill or maim but rather nurture (albeit in her own twisted way) her prisoners, she decides to survive the only way she can until she can make an escape by going along with The Mother's delusions and acting as the baby she so desperately wants. This turns out to be the best move possible, as this act keeps Tess alive for the rest of the movie.

OJ Trusts His Instincts - 'Nope'

Jordan Peele's Nope is the story of Emerald and OJ, a pair of horse-trainer siblings who spot what appears to be a UFO and decide to get filmed evidence of it in order to honor their long-ignored family name. When the flying saucer catches onto their mission, however, things begin to get complicated and dangerous.

Having trained and studied animals his entire life, he's the first and only character to take notice of the fact that the UFO they're chasing after doesn't move like a ship, but rather a living creature. Taking this a step further and deducing that like many animals, it takes direct eye contact as a sign of aggression, OJ's intuition is the key to capturing the beast on film.

Naru Sets a Trap- 'Prey'

Dan Trachtenberg's Prey is a prequel in the Predator franchise that takes us all the way back to The Northern Great Plains in 1719 and follows Naru, a young member of the Comanche tribe who wants to be treated as a warrior on equal footing with the other hunters in the tribe. When a Predator crash lands in their territory and goes on a killing spree, she sees a chance to score the biggest hunt of her time.

While not the perfect hunter when we first see her, Naru is still extremely capable and manages to escape the Predator for most of the film before taking a final stand in the story's third act. Luring it into the woods and setting a series of traps, she's able to cleverly use both the environment she calls home and the Predator's own weapon against it, culminating in one of the most well-executed takedowns in the Predator franchise.

Maxine Finishes The Job- 'X'

Ti West's X sees a ragtag group of pornography filmmakers set themselves up at the rural property of an elderly couple who don't know what they truly intend to do on their property. When the pair find out what's going on behind their backs, the group becomes the target of a bloody punishment.

After narrowly escaping thanks to a Jenna Ortega induced heart-attack and the recoil of a gun too powerful for frail old Pearl, Maxine gets a hold of the couple's truck. Before simply driving away, however, she makes sure to give Pearl a good running over a few times for good measure. Unlike many slasher villains before her, it's made pretty clear Pearl won't be getting back up for the sequel.

Finney Uses His Surroundings- 'The Black Phone'

Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone, based on the story by Joe Hill, follows young schoolkid Finney as he's abducted by a notorious kidnaper nicknamed The Grabber. When the mysterious phone in the basement of the house calls out to him with messages from The Grabber's previous victims, Finney has to think on his feet in order to make it out.

When the voices on the phone warn him that The Grabber is getting ready to finish him off, he prepares to defend himself and make his escape using everything the other kids left before him, including the phone, which he stuffs enough that it becomes an effective blunt instrument. After using the steaks in the basement to distract The Grabber's attack dog, Finney is finally able to break the cycle and reunite with his family.

Laurie Shreds Michael- 'Halloween Ends'

David Gordon Green's Halloween Ends is the alleged conclusion to one of horror's most iconic franchises. Taking place four years after Michael Myers' last appearance, the story follows Laurie Strode as she deals with new and old evils that have infected the town of Haddonfield.

In this latest installment of the franchise, however, Laurie and Allyson are able to kill him by slitting his throat and wrists, but they don't stop there. Joined by the residents of Haddonfield, they take his body and do what should've been done several movies ago - dispose of him in an industrial shredder. While Michael seems to always find a way eventually, viewers can rest easy for now knowing Laurie did all she could to get the job done.

Gale's Tribute to Dewey- 'Scream'

Scream takes place 25 years after the Ghostface murders in Woodsboro, California as a new killer dawns the mask and begins to target a group of teens. Gale, who has survived the franchise since its beginnings in 1996, has a successful career covering the town's news.

When the mystery of the copycat Ghostface is revealed, Gale is faced with the choice of exposing the defeated Amber and Richie as the killers, she opts out, choosing not to give any more power to the legend of Ghostface. Instead, she pens a tribute to her slain ex-husband, Dewey, honoring his life and focusing on preserving his legacy.

Becoming "Esther"- 'Orphan: First Kill'

The prequel to 2009's Oprhan, Willian Brent Bell's Orphan: First Kill follows Leena as she makes her escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, assumes the identity of a young girl, and comes to America, where she's challenged by her increasingly suspicious new mother.

After fleeing the institution, Leena makes quick use of her youthful appearance and researches missing children from America. When she finds "Esther", a girl who she resembles, she lands herself a new home by pretending to be her. While her act is eventually exposed, Leena's escape to America was, by all means, successful and clever.

Riley Refuses the Gift- 'Hellraiser'

A new take on the classic horror film Hellraiser, David Bruckner's film of the same name tells the story of Riley, a young woman recovering from addiction who finds herself at odds with the infamous Cenobites-demonic beings who demand human sacrifices who they torture in a separate dimension.

When all is said and done, Riley, now grieving the death of her brother, Matt, is given the choice to revive him by the Cenobites as a gift following the sacrifices. As tough a choice as it is, Riley understands that every gift the Cenobites have given comes with a twist, and decides to instead mourn her brother and honor his memory properly.

Evie Bites Walter- 'The Invitation'

Jessica M Thompson's The Invitation follows Evie, a young woman who takes a DNA test and discovers she has a cousin in England who belongs to a wealthy family with many secrets. When she's invited overseas for a big wedding, the insidious nature of her new family comes to light.

When the time comes to exchange vows at the altar during the wedding, Evie quickly bites her new fiancée, consuming his blood in order to gain the powers she needs to flee. After burning down the manor and killing Walter, Evie is finally able to free herself from the family's clutches.

