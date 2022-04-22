Who needs superpowers when you have brainpower? That is not entirely true, of course. Not much can compare to the perceived advantages of superhuman abilities. But all the same, without the wit or intellect to use them effectively, just being a superpowered person many not cut it against the forces of evil.

Intelligent characters are certainly valued by the geniuses behind Marvel Comics. Their sensational stories are often occupied by brainy heroes and villains, some of whom are among the most formidable figures of the Marvel Universe based on their intellectual strengths.

10 Peter Parker

Before he was everyone's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker was a student with a natural aptitude for science, which he demonstrated throughout his high school and college years. After being bitten by a radioactive spider and gaining various spider-like abilities, Peter applied his knowledge of chemistry and engineering to devise homemade tools he would use as a crime-fighter, including his signature web fluid and web shooters, as well as tracking devices.

While possessing superhuman strength, agility, and foresight, he has needed to rely on his smarts in tandem with his powers to outwit his cunning enemies. Peter's intelligence, since youth, was noted to be of genius caliber and earned him praise from some of the Marvel Universe's finest minds.

9 Henry McCoy

The vast world of X-Men is full of brilliant figures, such as Henry "Hank" McCoy's mentor Charles Xavier, and their longtime foe Magneto: Hank McCoy, better known by his superhero sobriquet "Beast," still stands out among the best of them.

A mutant gifted with monstrous physical capabilities worthy of his name, Beast is just as much brain as he is brawn, perhaps more so. Being an accomplished polymath with particular expertise in biochemistry, genetics, and electronics, he has functioned as the X-Men's medic and technician. His technological contributions have been astonishing, but he may be most famous for finding a cure to the Legacy Virus, a deadly plague that threatened the mutant population.

8 Amadeus Cho

As a teenager, Amadeus Cho was targeted by a malicious entity because of his exceptionally high I.Q. While on the run, Cho was rescued from his pursuers by the Hulk, whom he idolized from that point on. Cho eventually found a way to replicate the Hulk's gamma transformation and assume a similar form.

Despite his newfound power, Cho's mind remained his strongest attribute. Likened to a supercomputer, Cho can perform innumerable complex calculations all at once, in record time, and with minimal assistance. Other Marvel brainiacs have acknowledged his analytical, problem-solving, and pattern-recognition skills: they're potentially unmatched.

7 Hank Pym

A maverick biochemist who invented a serum that could do the impossible, Henry "Hank" Pym cemented his place among the greatest scientists who ever lived through his discovery of subatomic particles with size-altering properties, which he refined into a chemical compound. Using these "Pym Particles," he could shrink to become as small as an insect or grow into a behemoth of proportionate mass and strength.

Pym has adopted multiple costumed identities over the years, utilizing his patented breakthrough, most notably as Ant-Man, Giant-Man, and Yellowjacket. Additionally, he has demonstrated proficiency in several other fields, like nanotechnology, quantum physics, robotics, and artificial intelligence. The latter two notoriously led to him becoming the unwitting creator of the powerful supervillain Ultron.

6 Bruce Banner

Behind the green, rage-filled, and unimaginably strong beast that is the Hulk lies the man Dr. Bruce Banner, a renowned theoretical physicist who specialized in nuclear physics and gamma radiation. His immense and accidental exposure to the latter in an experimental explosion resulted in the birth of Banner's incredible, emerald-skinned counterpart.

Just as the Hulk is a brute of abundant physical power, Banner is a human with remarkable mental acumen. It has been said that Banner's intellect is of a level that traditional standards could not quantify. Beyond his realm of expertise, Banner's scientific understanding extends to biology, medicine, and even computer sciences.

5 Tony Stark

Billionaire industrialist Anthony "Tony" Stark endured a life-altering experience when he was kidnapped by terrorists and suffered a grievous injury that endangered his heart. Using materials at his disposal, he managed to bootstrap a mechanical suit of armor to keep him alive and escape captivity. After that, he continued using his invention and subsequent upgrades to protect the world as Iron Man.

Tony Stark is nothing short of a brilliant inventor. His prowess as a machine smith is nearly unparalleled, enabling him to forge marvels of technology that would otherwise be deemed inconceivable. But more than that, Stark's ingenuity is such that he is considered a futurist, able to predict future events and human behavior through observation of existing trends and deductive reasoning.

4 Victor Von Doom

Dr. Victor Von Doom is a criminal mastermind, practically peerless in terms of influence, arrogance, and brilliance: he is the ruler of the fictional nation of Latveria, with horrific disfigurements hidden behind an ominous metallic visage. His aspirations for world conquest have put him in conflict with many of Earth's mightiest defenders.

Thanks to a keen scientific mind, Doom has built a veritable empire of machinery and weapons to aid him in his villainous endeavors. In addition to science, he is well-versed in a variety of disciplines, including, surprisingly enough, sorcery. Doom's Machiavellian methods and vast intellect have made him a dangerous adversary for not only superheroes but even powerful cosmic beings.

3 Valeria Richards

The daughter of The Fantastic Four's Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, and the goddaughter of their nemesis Doctor Doom, Valeria Richards possesses a degree of intelligence that rivaled those of her parents and godfather from infancy, presumably due to cosmic radiation inherited from the former.

"Prodigy" seems too small a word to describe Valeria. While still a youngster, she designed advanced gadgetry and displayed acuity that most adult thinkers would envy. Valeria and her father believe she could be smarter than even him.

2 Lunella Lafayette

Nicknamed "Moon Girl" because of her daydreaming, Lunella Lafayette is nothing short of gifted. A passionate inventor, she constructed her own secret laboratory under her school, replete with the fruits of her tinkering. When one of her creations inadvertently summons the interdimensional Devil Dinosaur, Lunella bonds with the creature over a series of misadventures.

Her latent Inhuman DNA would later activate, allowing her to exchange consciousnesses with Devil Dinosaur depending on her emotional state. Needless to say, that is nothing compared to how smart she is, the extent of which was established after Lunella completed the Banner B.O.X., a test that no other super-genius on Earth had ever solved, including Bruce Banner himself.

1 Reed Richards

An astronaut and physicist bombarded with cosmic rays alongside his fiancée, best friend, and future brother-in-law, Reed Richards was forever changed into Mister Fantastic, the leader of the newly birthed super team, the Fantastic Four. Yet, it is not his uncanny elasticity that warrants his colorful nom de guerre but rather his supreme brainpower.

Throughout the character's history, he has been consistently cited as the most intelligent being in the Marvel Universe, justifying this affirmation time and again with his discoveries and innovations. Reed's scientific focuses are in physics, mathematics, and engineering, yet his knowledge stretches far and wide. The groundbreaking work that he has been credited with encompasses too many areas to name. There is still debate whether Reed is technically the smartest Marvel character: however, his reputation is indisputable.

