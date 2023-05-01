The road is about to get rowdy with the SmartLess gang. Max has just released the official trailer for their docuseries, Smartless: On The Road. Get ready for a wild ride with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes as they cross the nation for their highly anticipated podcast tour as they make their way through some of North America's coolest cities and share the (live) podcast stage with some very familiar faces.

Directed by the talented Sam Jones, the six-part series offers a unique, fly-on-the-wall perspective into the lives of these three beloved actors as they explore some of America's liveliest cities: Boston, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Madison, and Los Angeles.

Get an inside look at their witty banter, deep conversations, and unbreakable bond as they have seriously unserious conversations with a lineup of star-studded guests - in front of a live audience. Here's everything we know so far about SmartLess On The Road.

Related: Jason Bateman & Chris Messina on Watching Ben Affleck Have a Blast Directing 'Air'

Watch the Trailer for SmartLess: On The Road

Join the hilariously entertaining trio, Bateman, Arnett, and Hayes, as they take us on an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of their sold-out live show for the wildly successful podcast, SmartLess. As they travel across the country, the hosts are joined by a star-studded lineup of celebrities for an unforgettable experience.

What began as a passion project between three friends has now become one of the most popular podcasts, earning accolades such as being named one of the Best Shows of 2020 by Apple and consistently ranking in the Top 5 Comedy Shows and Top 10 Overall Shows on iTunes. With production by Michael Grant Terry, Bennett Barbakow, and Rob Amjärv, SmartLess continues to bring laughter and joy to its dedicated listeners.

SmartLess: On The Road is the highly anticipated follow-up to the trio's hit podcast, and it's set to premiere on May 23, 2023. In just a few short weeks, audiences will be treated to an all-new docuseries that takes us behind the scenes of their North American tour.

Where Can You Watch SmartLess: On The Road?

Ready to hit the road with the SmartLess trio? SmartLess: On The Road premieres exclusively on Max. With Max's unbeatable selection of top-notch programming, you'll have access to all your favorite HBO shows and more - all for the low price of just $9.99/month.

What is SmartLess: On The Road About?

Image via Max

Hosted by the hilarious trio of Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, SmartLess brings together prominent figures from all walks of life in light-hearted, thought-provoking discussions and shares their unique experiences in a fun and organic way. And if that wasn't enough, each episode includes a surprise guest, revealed by one of the hosts, leading to a lively and impromptu conversation filled with humor and insights to feed your SmartLess brain.

SmartLess premiered on July 20th, 2020, and new episodes are released every Monday to brighten your week. The fun always starts with the revelation of the mystery guest, as the hosts dive into a lively interview with them. The SmartLess podcast has been fortunate enough to host a wide array of fascinating and influential guests since its launch. From the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, to the legendary musician Sir Paul McCartney, the show has welcomed notable figures from various fields.

Related: What's New on HBO Max in May 2023

Who Are the Creators of SmartLess: On The Road?

SmartLess: On The Road is the brainchild of executive producers Arnett, Bateman, Hayes, Jones, and Ross M. Dinerstein. These comedy powerhouses have joined forces with co-executive producer Ross Girard and producer Mark McCune to bring you the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at their hit podcast. The show is currently under Campfire Studios Production.

The docuseries also boasts the directorial talents of Sam Jones. You may recognize Jones from his work on Off Camera with Sam Jones and Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed. Still, on SmartLess: On The Road, he's taking things to the next level as he captures every hilarious moment of the trio's North American tour.

Who Are the Stars of SmartLess: On The Road?

Image via Max

SmartLess On The Road features none other than the comical podcast hosts themselves: Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes. Bateman, the king of deadpan humor, brings his dry wit and impeccable timing to the SmartLess table. He's been cracking audiences up for years with his roles in Arrested Development, Ozark, and numerous films, and now he's here to bring that same level of comedic excellence to your screens.

Joining him is Arnett, the master of absurdity and a comedic force to be reckoned with. With his unforgettable roles in Bojack Horseman and, most recently, Murderville, Arnett has proven time and time again that he can make us laugh at just about anything. He's the perfect counterbalance to Bateman's straight-man persona, adding a delightful dose of chaos to the SmartLess mix.

The final piece of the puzzle is Hayes, who's the life of the party and a bundle of energy and laughter. Best known for his iconic role as Jack McFarland on Will & Grace, Hayes is a comedic powerhouse with an infectious personality. On SmartLess, he brings his trademark wit and charm, often serving as the group's resident instigator and prankster (but more often, the butt of the joke). With Hayes around, you never know what hilarious antics the hosts will get up to next.

But it’s not just these three hosts you can look forward to. True to the SmartLess podcast, you can expect a lineup of guests making their appearances in SmartLess: On The Road. The three are joined by a parade of A-list celebrities, including the likes of Conan O'Brien, Will Ferrell, and Matt Damon. But that's not all - they also chat with talk show legends like David Letterman and political powerhouses like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And just when you think you know who their next guest will be, SmartLess throws in a surprise guest to keep things fresh and exciting. It's a star-studded affair that's not to be missed!