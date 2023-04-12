During the big rebranding announcement for the Max streaming service, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett were taken on tour with a new trailer for SmartLess: On the Road. The six-part docuseries will follow the three friends through the North American tour of their wildly-successful interview podcast SmartLess. It's billed as a real-life road trip, giving a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes conversations that occur between the hosts before and after they take the stage with their celebrity guests and showcasing the tribulations they face together while traveling through six different cities. The trailer highlights the full experience from the plane rides to the hotels and meetings with a variety of famous faces.

Beginning at the height of the pandemic, SmartLess has achieved a massive following throughout its run thanks to its award-winning hosts and simple yet effective formula. With each episode, one host brings in a mystery guest for an improvised conversation about shared experiences and the life they lead. It's all in an effort to enlighten both the audience and Bateman, Hayes, and Arnett about the experiences of unique people from all walks of life, from athletes to politicians, fellow actors, and more. The three friends also bring their own unique brands of hilarity to the table, making for light, genuine banter.

The trailer shows the hosts taking their original concept to the big time as they go live on tour with high-profile guests like former late-night giant David Letterman and beloved actor Will Ferrell, the latter of whom enters with a fabulous outfit for the occasion. From Boston to Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Madison, and Los Angeles, they not only revel in the live shows but also in their surroundings, taking in the sights and sounds as they travel. Their behind-the-scenes antics are on full display as they mess around in their hotel rooms, crack jokes during car rides, and enjoy some nice, heart-attack-inducing food.

Image via Max

When Do the SmartLess Boys Go On the Road on Max?

SmartLess: On the Road promises a slew of exciting guests joining Bateman, Hayes, and Arnett including not just Letterman and Ferrel, but also Conan O'Brien, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and a whole host of surprise visitors. Aside from their big trip, the trio has been busy themselves. Bateman recently stole the show in Ben Affleck's buzzy Nike film Air while Arnett has both the recently-delayed Next Goal Wins and the Twisted Metal series on the docket. Hayes notably got to share the spotlight with his two hosts late last year in the Murderville special Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery.

Sam Jones directs the six-part docuseries SmartLess: On the Road which premieres on May 23 exclusively on Max. Check out the trailer below.