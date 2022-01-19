It’s impossible now to imagine the opening sequence of Shrek without the sound of the Smash Mouth tune All-Star bellowing every frame. Some things were always meant to go together and the sight of a flatulent ogre and the nonsensical yet catchy lyrics of All-Star were a match made in heaven. But Shrek wasn’t the only one to see the cinematic value of Smash Mouth needle drops. Throughout the 2000s, the band’s music crept its way into the soundtrack of many kid movies.

Image via DreamWorks Animation

The group became so ubiquitous in this genre that it begs the question of why the people behind the song Walkin’ on the Sun became the go-to provider for songs for family-friendly cinema? Well, the obvious answer is money. Smash Mouth, like any band, has bills to pay and if kids movies want to regularly float checks their way to play their music, they’re not going to say no. But the reasoning behind their ubiquity in kid’s movies specifically during the 2000s goes a bit deeper than that.

For starters, their skyrocketing presence in the genre in this era was a matter of timing. By the time the 21st-century arrived, Smash Mouth had been around on the rock scene for a few years and had delivered its fair share of major hits. The group’s album Astro Lounge had even gone multi-platinum a little over a year before Shrek would forever change the band’s image. Smash Mouth wasn’t exactly The Beatles nor were they smashing sales records. However, at the dawn of 2000, the group was reasonably well-known to the public.

Image via Universal Pictures

This level of notoriety made Smash Mouth appealing to the producers of projects like The Cat in the Hat. The band could be counted on to be recognizable enough to function as a useful marketing tool for family movie blockbusters, yet they weren’t so famous that they would automatically turn down an easy paycheck. Plus, the band, at least initially, wasn’t immediately associated with family fare. Their presence could lend some form of appeal to teenage and college-aged moviegoers and, in theory, convince them to see a family-friendly motion picture they otherwise might not have.

From a marketing perspective, movie producers weren’t the only ones benefiting from Smash Mouth’s presence on these soundtracks. As the 2000s went on, the glory days of Astro Lounge faded and Smash Mouth’s albums struggled more and more. The 2003 album Get the Picture? was significantly less popular than the band’s prior output and the 2005 production The Gift of Rock made even less of an impression. With these albums leaving a minimal impact, Smash Mouth was more open than ever to scoring some bucks through needle drops.

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

It also helped that early 2000s family movies did not invent the concept of Smash Mouth tunes showing up in theatrical releases. In the late 1990s, a handful of motion pictures utilized this band’s music, including the first live-action movies to star Matt Stone and Trey Parker, Orgazmo, and BASEketball. Meanwhile, the official music video for All-Star was used as a promotional tool for Mystery Men while the 1999 feature Inspector Gadget beat Shrek to the punch as the first kid’s movie to use “All-Star” as a needle drop. Not only was Smash Mouth in the right point in its career to become a kid’s movie fixture circa. 2001, but the band was already familiar with the world of cinema.

And then, of course, there’s the simple fact that kid's movies just really wanted to recapture that lightning in a bottle success of Shrek. This 2001 DreamWorks Animation movie wasn’t just a hit, it was an unprecedented juggernaut, a rare financial home run for family-friendly entertainment that didn’t originate from Disney. Given how Smash Mouth tunes memorably opened and closed the film, the band’s vocals were widely associated with this influential feature. Given all the way Shrek immediately reshaped the kid’s movie landscape, it’s no surprise Smash Mouth became a staple of subsequent entries in the genre hoping to be the next Shrek.

And to think, such an Earth-shattering combination of music and cinema almost didn’t happen. Talking to USA Today in 2021, Smash Mouth co-founder Paul DeLisle revealed that the prospect of putting one of their tunes in an animated kids movie like Shrek initially freaked some members of the band out. Songwriter Greg Camp, in particular, was concerned “that we were maybe losing some (street cred) or something.” But the band eventually got onboard with having its music featured in Shrek and, 20 years later, DeLisle has embraced being associated with the ogre so much that he refers to Smash Mouth as “the Shrek band.”

Image via Universal

That same level of embracing was apparent all throughout the first decade of the 21st-century when Smash Mouth lent its tunes to a swarm of family-friendly movies. Pop in a DVD of a random kid's movie from the 2000s and you're bound to hear some tunes from Smash Mouth. Whether it's The Jungle Book 2, Clockstoppers, or Big Fat Liar, movies aimed at youngsters were hooked on dropping tunes by Smash Mouth. The band even made an appearance as themselves on a 2003 episode of Kim Possible just two years after Shrek skyrocketed their notoriety. The zenith of Smash Mouth’s presence in this genre came with Zoom, which featured an entire soundtrack of ditties from the band, including a cursed cover of Under Pressure.

After Zoom, Smash Mouth’s presence in kids movies came to an abrupt halt, with Diary of a Wimpy Kid serving as the only theatrically-released entry in this genre to make use of one of the group’s songs since 2006. This includes the two Shrek movies released after 2004, Shrek the Third and Shrek Forever After, which opted to use other artists on their respective soundtracks, even when the latter movie dropped “I’m a Believer” for a climactic dance party. The age of Smash Mouth being as reliable a fixture in kids fare as sound and color had ended as quickly as it had arrived.

By the time the second half of the 2000s arrived, newer bands had arrived to usurp Smash Mouth as the go-to band to use in kid’s fare. Being in the right place at the right time and marketable had helped the band stick around for a few years, but it wasn’t enough to keep them around in kid’s movies long-term. It didn’t help that Shrek, the movie whose reputation the band was able to ride, had decreased steadily in popularity since 2001. Overexposure and lackluster sequels led to the franchise becoming a punchline and something people avoided rather than mimicked. A Smash Mouth needle drop reminding people of Shrek used to be a feature, now, it was a bug.

It didn’t help that marketability and a connection to a big green ogre were what was driving most of Smash Mouth’s ubiquity in 2000s kid’s movies. There wasn’t a bunch of acclaim surrounding the group nor were there new hit songs that could rejuvenate Smash Mouth’s image. Because of this, as well as their direct connection to the increasingly dated 1990s music scene, the band’s days in Hollywood were always numbered. Once Owl City and other bands of the late 2000s arrived, movie studios moved on. The likes of G-Force and Paul Blart: Mall Cop would have to turn to other bands for catchy needle drops.

Still, just because Smash Mouth isn’t showing up in the trailers for Sing 2 doesn’t mean the band has totally vanished from the pop culture landscape. A barrage of memes fixated on the band and especially its tune “All-Star” have ensured that Smash Mouth has achieved a new kind of ubiquity, just not one contained within the world of kid’s movies. The band has also, unfortunately, been attached to a more negative type of publicity due to stunts ranging from making light of the COVID-19 pandemic to the controversial behavior of lead singer Steve Harwell during an October 2021 concert. Such disappointing developments will make one yearn for the days when the worst thing Smash Mouth could do was be too ubiquitous on the soundtracks of kid's movies.

