One of the biggest showbiz dramas of the last 25 years just got the major update long-time fans have been waiting for. Peacock announced this morning that Smash, the Emmy Award-winning series which aired two seasons in 2012 and 2013, has officially begun streaming on the platform. Smash has been without a streaming home for quite some time, leaving the only outlet to watch by purchasing on digital platforms such as Prime Video, or buying the physical media version of the show. Fans can now say goodbye to those methods and begin streaming Smash on Peacock for as low as $5.99 per month.

Smash stars Debra Messing, Jack Davenport, Katharine McPhee, and Christian Borle, and is based on the novel by Garson Kanin and developed for television by Theresa Rebeck. 18 different directors helmed the 32 episodes of Smash (15 episodes in Season 1, 17 in Season 2), with Michael Morris and Michael Mayer directing seven and four episodes, respectively. The series currently sits at a 69% score from critics and a 79% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but holds an Emmy Award win for Outstanding Choreography, and also other nominations for Best Guest Actress, Best Original Music and Lyrics, and Best Composition.

What Else Is Streaming on Peacock?

In addition to Smash, Peacock also has more than its fair share of recent hits and also old classics for all movie and TV fans to enjoy. Rounding out the top 10 in the television department is the reality TV series Love Island, with police procedurals such as Law and Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. also earning spots on the chart. More Chicago-based shows such as Chicago Fire and Chicago Med also land at the number four and number eight spots.

As for movies, Peacock has no shortage of films to watch. The top two movies on the platform are Red and the sequel Red 2, each of which star Bruce Willis and John Malkovich. Both Men in Black movies starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are also in the top 10, with Dev Patel's recent directorial debut Monkey Man and the Pedro Pascal and Nic Cage-led Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent also earning spots. Nobody, the one-person army action flick starring Bob Odenkirk is also streaming on Peacock.

Both seasons of Smash are now streaming exclusively on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for all your streaming needs and updates, and watch Smash on Peacock.

