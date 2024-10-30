Written and directed by Parker Finn, the follow-up to 2022's Smile has been a surprising hit ever since its October 18 debut, becoming one of the must-see horror additions this Halloween. With an impressive opening weekend haul of over $23 million domestically, the film has maintained its place at the top of the daily rankings, finishing second over the most recent weekend behind the inevitable high ticket sales of Venom: The Last Dance.

Thanks to Smile 2's continued success, the film has risen steadily up the rankings and has even now overtaken one of its genre rivals at the worldwide Box Office in 2024. That rival is M. Night Shyamalan's Trap, a concert-set serial killer story that relatively underwhelmed audiences. With Trap on $82 million in 43rd place in the rankings, Smile 2's recent record has seen the sequel rise to $84 million and steal 42nd place on the list. With Smile 2 expected to continue to entice new audiences, especially on All Hallow's Eve, its ranking will surely continue to climb higher, with breakout horror Longlegs the next target in 33rd position on $108 million.

'Smile 2' is More Ambitious With its Horror

The first Smile proved horrifying and devilishly entertaining enough to warrant a second outing. However, writer/director Finn was always going to have to push the boat out for a sequel, with the demands of greater gore and more visceral scares clear from a potential audience. Upon the arrival of Smile 2, it was clear Finn set out to make this come true, with the film featuring some particularly gruesome scenes, headlined by the sight of Lukas Gage’s Lewis staring down Naomi Scott’s Skye Riley and bludgeoning himself to a stomach-churning death with a weight plate. Speaking of this scene in particular in a recent interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Finn said:

"I will say that for me, I feel that what I did to the Lewis character, played by Lukas Gage, is certainly one of the most violent things I’ve ever done to a character. I knew that that was always going to be a bit of a parallel echo to the Laura character played by Caitlin Stasey in the first film. Caitlin uses this piece of broken pottery that’s very sharp, right? There’s a lot of slicing going on, and I was like, ‘I wanna go in the complete opposite direction with this. I wanna find the heaviest, bluntest, just worst thing you could hit yourself with.’ And I love this idea that Lewis’ character, when he is hitting himself with that, he sort of creates this game of peek-a-boo, where every time he hits himself, we have to wait to see how bad the damage is, the new damage that he’s done."

Smile 2 has overtaken Trap at the 2024 worldwide Box Office. You can catch the film in theaters now.

