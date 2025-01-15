Paramount is helping audiences turn their frowns upside down with the announcement that Smile 2’s physical release is just around the corner. One of the biggest horror films of 2024 will officially make its way onto 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 21, with its pre-sale already underway. In addition to the regular drop, those super dedicated fans of Naomi Scott’s Skye Riley can get their hands on a special 4K UHD SteelBook release that includes a cover art variation featuring the sinister grin of Ray Nicholson, who looks almost identical to his famous father in his most beloved horror movie. The 4K UHD edition also comes with a handful of extras, including extended and deleted scenes, featurettes, and more.

Returning to the absolutely bonkers world first introduced by filmmaker Parker Finn in his 2022 feature-length directorial debut, Smile 2 picks up shortly following the first movie’s gruesome ending. Despite the efforts of Rose (Sosie Bacon) and Joel (Kyle Gallner), the curse lives on to grin another day and finds a new victim in rising pop superstar, Skye Riley (Scott). After taking a lengthy hiatus from the spotlight, Skye is prepping for her comeback tour, but she thinks she’s beginning to lose her mind after she witnesses a traumatizing death. Now plagued by the demonic entity, the musician’s entire future is tossed into question as she tries to push forward and stay face.

After Smile nabbed the Certified Fresh critics’ approval rating of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, it was going to be difficult for Finn to keep the terror on the same level for the follow-up installment. And yet, the director absolutely knocked it out of the park. Upping its Rotten Tomatoes score to 86%, the sequel more than proved to audiences that Finn’s still got the magic touch to terrify us in new and inventive ways. Even beyond Smile 2, the filmmaker has an entire franchise planned, with so many more sights to show us.

The Terrific Performances of ‘Smile 2’

At the heart of Smile 2 is a - quite frankly - spectacular lineup of talent that holds the entire film together. While Scott is certainly the star of the show, taking audiences along on her unhinged ride into a hellish mental breakdown, Gallner’s short but sweet reprisal of his role as Joel fully sets the stage for the madness that’s about to unfold while other supporting performances from the likes of Nicholson, Lukas Gage, Rosemarie DeWitt, Dylan Gelula, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Peter Jacobson fully bring it home.

Smile 2 is now available for pre-order on platforms including Amazon.

