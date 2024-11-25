2024 will go down as one of the best years for innovative horror. Between all the original haunts and returning franchise terrors, there was something for every genre fan to fall in love with. On the sequel side of the scary block, Parker Finn’s Smile 2 proved that this new grin-inducing series was more than a one-trick demon. The film starring Naomi Scott was a box office hit when it brought its deadly tune to the big screen last month. Now, with it already available on digital, Smile 2 has conjured up its physical media release date.

Smile 2 will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Blu-ray on January 21, 2025. The latter will be brought to life in two killer editions. There's the normal 4K/Blu-ray/Digital Code combo pack slipcover featuring the main poster art of Scott’s pop star Skye Riley with an eerie oversized red smile covering her mouth. Finally, there will also be a 4K combo pack steelbook featuring creepy alternative poster artwork of Skye’s boyfriend Paul, who was played by horror icon Jack Nicholson’s son, Ray Nicholson. The back promises “It’s The Last Thing You’ll See.” This steelbook is currently $43.49 (USD) while the slipcover is $30.49 on Amazon.

WhatIs ‘Smile 2’ About?

Close

Taking place shortly after the first nightmare, the smile curse has been passed on to global pop star Skye Riley. She’s trying to get her career back on the right track after a tragic accident occurred a year prior. Skye’s about to launch her latest world tour, but her new affliction puts a damper on her plans. It's a matter of survival and breaking the chain or becoming the latest victim of this trauma-hungry demon.

The best thing about Smile 2 is it's not satisfied with repeating what made the first film a breakout horror hit. This is still very much a movie about trauma, but the new musical setting and central character allowed Finn to crank up all the most disturbing elements of Smile to a scream-worthy 11. From the direction to the performances to the story's wild twists and turns, Smile 2 is one of the best sequels of this current genre era. This had a lot to do with the franchise’s new lead performance. Scott has been an underrated powerhouse for almost a decade now, with Power Rangers and Aladdin under her belt. That being said, Smile 2 allowed her to flex her acting chops to a satisfying degree of torture.

What Scott accomplishes in this film is truly award-worthy, with this being another showcase of her amazing musical ability. Songs like “New Brain” and “Grieved You” are not only catchy in their own right, they add so much beautiful madness to Smile’s spooky world-building and campy yet sinister vibe. Most people tend to agree too, as Smile 2 has an impressive 86% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also made over $135 million worldwide to date.

Despite being available on digital, Smile 2 is still playing in theaters. You can get your tickets below. You can also currently pre-order the sequel's physical media release on Amazon. The trailer for Smile 2 can be viewed below.

Get Tickets