On the back of a smart marketing campaign and solid reviews, the 2022 horror film Smile emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the year. The movie was a runaway success for Paramount, and unsurprisingly, a sequel was quickly put into production. Smile 2 is expected to top the domestic box office charts this weekend, having benefited from early signs of audience approval. The film’s CinemaScore — a grade given by opening day audiences indicating how likely they are to recommend the film to others — is actually an improvement over that of the first film. As with the original, Smile 2 is written and directed by Parker Finn.

Smile 2 Both films were written and directed by Parker Finn., as compared to the original’s B- grade. This is an encouraging result, especially for the horror genre, which tends to draw rather lukewarm audience response. Smile 2’s CinemaScore is at par with recent horror titles such as Abigail, M3GAN, and Terrifier 3, and a grade higher than films such as The Pope’s Exorcist, Thanksgiving, and Halloween Kills. By comparison, M. Night Shyamalan’s Old and Trap, the blockbuster sequel The Nun 2, and the latest installments in the Saw and Insidious franchises, all earned C+ CinemaScores. The lowest-rated horror title of the post-pandemic era remains Russell Crowe’s The Exorcism, which holds a D CinemaScore, the same as Joker: Folie à Deux.

Produced on a reported budget of just under $30 million, Smile 2 is expected to generate over $20 million in its domestic box office debut. This number could easily increase, thanks to positive reviews. The movie also holds a “fresh” 84% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to an even better 86% audience rating on the same platform. In his review, Collider’s Jeff Ewing called it “one of the year’s best horror films,” and described it as “an exceptional sequel that improves almost every aspect of the original.” By comparison, the original Smile holds an 80% RT score. The movie made $217 million worldwide against a reported budget of around $17 million.

'Smile 2' Is Expected to Top the Domestic Box Office In Its Debut

Close

Starring Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, Ray Nicholson, and Kyle Gallner, Smile 2 follows a recovering addict pop star, who is haunted by the creepy smiling entities from the first film. You can watch Smile 2 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.