With a sinister grin on its face, Smile 2 debuted last Friday in theaters and managed to steal the crown away from last week's top performer Terrifier 3. Directed by Parker Finn, the sequel debuted at #1 domestically and raked in $23 million both in North America and internationally, marking an even stronger opening than its predecessor. In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing called it "easily one of the year's best horror films," and it stands tall with an 84% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Runner-up to the top spot is the family-friendly animated film The Wild Robot. The surprise hit keeps drawing audiences to movie theaters even though it's already available to stream. This week, the movie raked in an extra $10 million domestically, taking its global performance close to the $200 million mark. The story centers around a futuristic robot that is accidentally sent to a forest without any humans, and the voice cast features Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), and Kit Connor (Heartstopper).

Rounding up the top three is the gory horror movie Terrifier 3. Even though the unrated movie dropped two positions at the domestic box office table, it is still a strong performer that raked in over $9 million and remains the top-earning entry in the Terrifier franchise. In the story, Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) is back from the dead and ready to haunt the holidays. A fourth installment of the horror movie is already in development.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' Continues In Freefall

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice dropped one position but continues its winning streak. This weekend, the Tim Burton sequel raked in $5 million, and its global performance is already at $434 million. Meme generator We Live In Time climbed to #5 with $4 million and continues its unexpected home run. Meanwhile, Joker: Folie à Deux continues to sink and this week landed at #6 with a little over $2 million raked in. So far, the movie has earned $191 million globally — a far cry from the original movie's performance.

Another standout from the box is The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 1993 stop-motion classic returned to theaters for Halloween this month and managed to earn over $1 million this week. Next week, a new title might shake up the box office and claw its way to the top: Venom: The Last Dance has the difficult task of standing out in a year when moviegoers aren't too fond of superhero stories.

