Smile 2 takes all the fear created in the original and cranks it up to eleven. It takes the already-established capabilities of the smile demon and stretches them to make for some truly horrific sequences. However, Parker Finn shows his innate ability to create tension in a sequence where the monster isn't featured. Although short, the flashback scenes showing how pop star Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) and her boyfriend Paul Hudson (Ray Nicholson) got into the car accident that claimed his life and completely changed Skye’s life are the most impactful moments of Smile 2. It uses intimate camera work and relies heavily on the committed performances of the two actors to create an invasive and strained scene, adding a huge emotional weight to the pop star’s backstory and subsequent behaviors.

'Smile 2' Uses Imitate Camerawork to Show Skye’s Tragic Past

Most of Smile 2 focuses on the aftermath of Skye Riley receiving the smile curse from drug dealer Lewis (Lukas Gage). Skye is preparing for a huge comeback tour after being involved in a devastating car crash that claimed the life of her boyfriend Paul who was behind the wheel. Skye is also a recovering drug and alcohol addict, forcing her to sneak out to meet Lewis to buy painkillers for her back injury from the crash. It's clear how much trauma Skye has from the crash, with one quick but jarring flashback scene showing her in the throes of a mental breakdown, pulling out her hair — an affectation that she has not fully shaken. Throughout the film's runtime, Parker Finn emphasizes Skye's trauma by showing the extremity of the crash through very intimate and brutal flashback sequences.

Moments before the crash, the camera is placed in the midst of the action at shoulder height between Skye and Paul. The swiveling camera rotates between the pair, and each time it resettles on one of their faces it heightens the anxiety of the imminent crash. There is an extremity to the closeups of their faces which makes the scene incredibly invasive, and being centered in the middle of the argument feels voyeuristic and inescapable. Finn makes the audience feel as trapped as the characters but with the added knowledge that disaster is imminent, signified by his use of quick cuts to the long open road to taunt us.

Naomi Scott Shows the Complexities of Skye Riley

The car crash scenes rely a lot on the performance of the two actors. The way the camera doesn’t necessarily focus on who is talking builds up this relentless sense of tension but also adds to the real-time feeling of the scene. Both Scott and Nicholson put in exceptional performances that are loaded with mental suffering and pain that make the scene feel so intrusive and upsetting. The pair are arguing about the nuances of their relationship, and the misunderstanding of each other’s feelings haunts the moment.

Paul really digs into Skye’s character, accumulating in him calling her a psycho, and her exaggerated and sarcastic cheer in response is unnerving and unnatural. Yet, it is the quick flip to her mournful face that shows the sadness she is fighting to mask. Scott shows how the pop star feels out of control and broken by her partner’s words. It adds more meaning to her insecurity when she is being taken over by the curse, showing why she is so hurt by the lack of understanding from those around her. She is constantly fighting this internal monologue of self-doubt. This is contrasted by the mania of Nicholson, evoking the same insanity as his father, Jack Nicholson, in the climactic scenes of The Shining. His spiel of complaints about Skye crescendos to the point where he sounds like he could vomit.

Parker Finn Uses Non-Linear Storytelling to Build Tension

The pair are passing drugs between them, and this heightened state of psychedelia is what leads to Skye grabbing the wheel and causing the crash. When the crash does come, despite all the anticipation, it is still jolting and the spiraling camera is disorientating. Suddenly, everything clicks into place; the pair's drug habit led to the crash and Skye holds that weight of responsibility throughout the movie. It raises the stakes of her sobriety in the present day because of the devastating consequences of her drug-fueled actions in the past.

However, it is the immediate aftermath that truly makes this sequence so upsetting. The camera focuses on Skye’s bloodied face as she wakes up and gasps for air. Scott consumes the whole screen as she grapples with reality and breaks down, blood gushing out of her mouth. Then the realization hits her, she sees Paul’s lifeless body and she gives the most gut-wrenching cry. Showing the stark reality of this moment in Skye’s life gives so much weight to her paranoia and subsequent decisions throughout Smile 2. This is actually the first we see the crash, so the entire build-up to the moment Skye grabs the wheel is heightened by the fact that, as an audience, we know the outcome. Parker Finn uses this knowledge to carry the tension throughout the buildup and create Smile 2's most upsetting moment — without a terrifying paranormal entity in sight.

