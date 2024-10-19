When the supernatural psychological horror movie Smile hit screens back in 2022, it was hailed by critics and fans alike as one of the scariest movies of the year. Packed full of terrifying jump scares and disturbing imagery that had audiences sleeping with the lights on for weeks, Smile was a raging success. The movie centers on Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), a therapist who witnesses the brutal suicide of a troubled patient. Following these events, Rose spirals into paranoia and begins experiencing dangerous hallucinations. As her mental state quickly takes a nosedive, Rose starts to believe that the delusional ramblings of her deceased patient might be closer to the truth than she thought.

With a gripping plot, creepy lore, and a ton of unanswered questions, talks of a sequel quickly began to circulate among the horror community. To the delight of fans, that long-awaited sequel, Smile 2, is set to hit theaters on October 18. This time, we follow Skye Riley, an international pop sensation about to embark on a world tour. When Skye begins to experience a series of daunting events, she's forced to set aside the glamour and adoring fans of stardom and confront her dark past. New characters and familiar faces promise to uncover more about the terrifying curse, and here at Collider, we've put together the helpful guide below to let you know who's who.

Naomi Scott

Skye Riley

Struggling with the increasing pressures of fame, global pop sensation Skye Riley is set to embark on a world tour. However, when she drops in on an old friend from high school, Skye's public image soon becomes the least of her worries. Following the terrifying encounter with her friend, Skye begins to suffer disturbing hallucinations and must dive into her dark past to survive a potentially fatal curse.

Naomi Scott stars as Skye Riley. Scott is best known for her roles as Jasmine in 2019's Aladdin, Kimberly in 2017's Power Rangers, and Elena in 2019's Charlie's Angels. Her next project, the time travel romance Eternal Return, will see her star opposite Game of Thrones' Kit Harington. She's also set to appear in Wizards! alongside Orlando Bloom and Pete Davidson, which is currently in post-production.

Kyle Gallner

Joel

A returning character from the original movie, police officer Joel is the ex-boyfriend of Dr. Rose Cotter. The last time he was on-screen, we saw Joel go above and beyond to help Rose get to the bottom of the curse. However, Smile fans will remember Joel's bleak fate at the end of the 2022 movie. This leaves one burning question: Will Joel manage to help Skye with his knowledge, or is he now a danger who can no longer be trusted?

Kyle Gallner stars as Joel. Gallner is currently taking the horror genre by storm, earning critical acclaim for his role as The Demon in JT Mollner's erotic psychological thriller Strange Darling. His upcoming projects include the romantic crime thriller Carolina Caroline, which will see him star opposite Samara Weaving, and the thriller Just Breathe.

Rosemarie DeWitt

Elizabeth Riley

Elizabeth Riley is Skye's mother and manager - always a tricky combination, especially when your daughter is an international star. As Skye spirals due to the pressures of fame and a newly inherited supernatural curse, Elizabeth's top priority is keeping her daughter's career on track.

Rosemarie DeWitt stars as Elizabeth Riley. DeWitt is best known for her roles as Laura in La La Land and Amy in 2015's Poltergeist. She recently appeared in the superhero dark comedy The Boys as Daphne Campbell. Her upcoming projects include the crime drama television series Untamed and the comedy She Dances, also starring Ethan Hawke.

Ray Nicholson

Paul

Paul is Skye's ex-boyfriend. Once a famous actor, Paul met Skye through their shared careers in the industry. However, when Skye begins to see sinister apparitions of Paul appearing everywhere she goes, she realizes the terrifying impossibility of her situation. Paul is no longer alive, so who - or what - is using his image to stalk her?

Ray Nicholson stars as Paul, and is best known for his roles in the coming-of-age comedy-drama Licorice Pizza and Emerald Fennell's psychological thriller Promising Young Woman. Next year, Nicholson is set to appear in the action-comedy Novocaine, and the thriller Borderline, also starring Samara Weaving.

Lukas Gage

Lewis

An old high school acquaintance of Skye's, Lewis has made his way in life thus far by dealing drugs. When Skye drops by his apartment one night, Lewis' chilling and bizarre behavior kick-starts a chain of events that could see his internationally adored former classmate meet a grisly end. As he begins hallucinating and violently reacting to unseen tormentors, Skye quickly makes her exit - but her encounter with Lewis is only the beginning.

Lukas Gage stars as Lewis. Gage has appeared in many popular television series in recent years, including Euphoria, The White Lotus, and You. He remains booked and busy for the foreseeable future with six upcoming projects currently in production, including the book-to-big-screen adaptation People We Meet on Vacation, the romantic comedy Love Language, and the thriller Rosebush Pruning.

Miles Gutierrez-Riley

Joshua

Joshua is a personal assistant to Skye and her mother, Elizabeth, and a key cog in the machine of the increasingly disastrous world tour. As Skye's public-facing persona crumbles beneath the growing intensity of her disturbing visions, it soon becomes clear that no one - including her dedicated assistant - can be trusted. Are Skye's visions tricking her, or is Joshua in fact out to sabotage her?

Miles Gutierrez-Riley stars as Joshua. Fairly new to the world of acting, Gutierrez-Riley has already made his mark in some of the most popular television series in recent years, appearing as Ivan in the survival mystery The Wilds and Eddie in the supernatural fantasy Agatha All Along. Other projects include On the Come Up, The Moon & Back, and I Wish You All the Best. Later this year, Gutierrez-Riley will appear in the comedy Sweethearts with Kiernan Shipka and Jake Bongiovi.

Other Cast Members in 'Smile 2'

