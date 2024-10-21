Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Smile 2.Smile 2 does what every great sequel should do: It takes the foundations of the original and intensifies them. In this case, the private and isolated life of psychologist Rose (Sosie Bacon) from Smile is replaced with global pop superstar Skye Riley (Naomi Scott). The scale and impact of the curse are felt on a much wider scale, and consequently, the paranoia is heightened. However, Parker Finn doesn’t just raise the emotional stakes but the capabilities of the demon are also increased, and there is one scene that is pure nightmare fuel that truly emphasizes this, taking place in the comfort of Skye’s home.

The Group Dance Scene in 'Smile 2' Is Terrifying

The demon in the Smile universe torments Skye’s view of reality, and this is framed in a way that distorts the audience’s viewpoint. Skye’s perspective is unreliable which only serves to flood every single scene with potential danger. This is most apparent towards the end of the movie when Skye is losing her sense of self. Naomi Scott, who puts in an utterly phenomenal performance, shows the inner turmoil of Skye as she shrieks in pain and smashes the glass of her shower screen. The pop star is surrounded by mirrors; from the full-sized bathroom mirrors to the tiniest shards of glass on the floor, which represents her constant feeling of surveillance but also the ever-present feeling of something in the corner of her eye. The mirrors allow the scene to feel expansive as Parker Finn wants you to see every dark corner which builds an agonizing sense of dread.

As she leaves her bathroom, the camera pans to her bedroom closet and the light flashes for a split second, in one of the movie’s many great jump scares. It reveals Skye’s dance troop stood smiling at her. As she attempts to run away, the dancers run quickly towards her. Skye’s closet and main living space are split by a narrow corridor with floor-to-ceiling mirrors. So, when she runs through this space, the dancers squeeze together like a liquid, arms pressed against the mirrors, and move forward as a collective. They look similar to a rat king or the conjoined Deadite at the end of Evil Dead Rise but with an unnatural number of limbs coming from all angles. The reflective set design gives this infinite effect, making the creature look even bigger than it actually is. The first movie never showed more than one person possessed by the demon at any given time, and Smile 2 does the same for most of its runtime. There is no gradual build-up to this moment, it catches you off-guard and emphasizes the huge power this demon has in a truly terrifying way.

‘Smile 2’ Is a Metaphor for Fame

This sequence not only acts as a representation of the inescapability of the curse but also as a physical metaphor for how consumed Skye feels by fame. Everywhere she goes through in the movie, she is bombarded by members of the public, some with good intentions, others just wanting to see her fall. Her whole life is placed under scrutiny and surveillance, and the way the dancers attack her, pulling on her body and hair, represents the way she is losing parts of herself. The image of Skye surrounded by bodies looks as though she is drowning, and shows it doesn’t matter how much she runs, the chance of escape is hopeless.

However, what makes the scene so well choreographed is the way it mirrors an earlier sequence in the movie. During Skye Riley’s introduction, she is shown rehearsing for her tour in a dance studio. Many of the moves show her leaning on her dancers and the group moving as a collective, with one move seeing the group line up and placing their heads on each others’ backs to look like one being. The dancers become one entity in the way they move. As we watch them rehearse, we witness the trust and reliance Skye has to place on her dancers, making their later attack all the movie traumatizing.

Having both scenes be so visually similar yet create such subversive interpretations shows how even the things that were so certain in Skye’s reality are crumbling around her. It is one of the best ways Smile 2 uses Skye’s career within its concept, and escalates how powerful the entity is. Seeing one person smiling is a subtle portrayal of the uncanny valley. However, seeing a large group of people controlled by the curse raises the stakes from the original movie, as it goes from unsettling to horrifying. The whole scene is a capsule of the movie’s overarching thesis: Skye is surrounded by people but, in reality, she is alone.

